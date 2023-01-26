Business
HUMAN ERROR in New York Stock Exchange’s ‘Disaster Recovery Setup’ Caused Price Fluctuations
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has revealed the reason for the dramatic drop in company stock prices this week – revealing the ‘root cause’ to be a ‘manual error’ made by one person.
Released by the exchange on Wednesday, the revelation comes after trading in dozens of stocks was halted early in trading on Tuesday following what many had assumed was a technical glitch.
The complication caused87 stocks – including those belonging to blue chip companies such as Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Exxon Mobil – suddenly fell and rose at the opening bell before the issuehas been resolved.
The issue led to chaos at the NYSE, as traders alarmed by the sudden dips — and, in some cases, surges — wondered what could be causing the “flash crash” that punctuated the market open, as several generally reliable stocks lost value.
In a statement Wednesday morning, stock exchange officials shed some light on what happened, revealing it was tied to the company’s “disaster recovery setup” before the market opened.
“The root cause was determined to be a manual error involving the system’s start-of-day trading disaster recovery setup,” the exchange said, referring to the complex system that assigns stocks an opening price. at the 9:30 a.m. bell.
The exchange said a manual test of that system – which uses the thousands of orders racked up overnight and early in the morning to determine stock prices – on Tuesday went wrong.
Choosing not to elaborate on the exact nature of the problem, NYSE officials insisted Wednesday that trading systems are now “up and running” and a “normal open” for the day is expected.
Typically, when the NYSE opens at 9:30 a.m., stocks are given an “open price.” To do this, exchange officials compile sprawling lists of buy and sell orders and synthesize a single price that is provided when the market opens. That practice fell flat on Tuesday, officials said.
Heading into the close of the day, the stock market has so far proven correct in its promise – with trading, for the most part, resuming as normal.
Wells Fargo saw its stock drop 5% on Tuesday morning before returning to normal
McDonald’s also saw a dip, with stock remaining lower than when it closed on Wednesday
Verizon saw a boost when its stock opened 7% higher before falling 8%
Following the exchange’s statement on Wednesday, it’s safe to assume that a manual test of the system — which is performed by human employees — has somehow gone awry.
This sends shares belonging to stocks deemed stable like McDonalds and Walmart plummeting, while others like Verizon suddenly surged, rising 7%, before immediately falling back 8% during the brief trading pause, which ended just before 10 a.m.
In total, more than 1,300 transactions and 87 stocks were affected by the error, now confirmed to be the result of human error.
The exchange has since said it has identified 4,341 trades that it says should be canceled. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was created after the infamous 1929 Wall Street Crash that sparked the Great Depression, said it was investigating the matter.
On Tuesday, Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, a major online trading broker, pointed to the turmoil caused by the malfunction, as traders found themselves distraught over the sharp rises and falls in what is generally considered as reliable actions.
Talk toBloombergMoya commented on the magnitude of the price fluctuations and the impact they could have had on the economy if they had been real and not made by mistake.
“These aren’t your typical meme stocks, easily manipulated businesses,” the trading expert said. “It’s Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T. These are some of the giants.
Tuesday’s incident was the latest example of a ‘flash crash’, which sees stocks suddenly become volatile in the market due to an error.
One such “flash crash” happened last year when a Citigroup trader made a mistake in the European market, causing stock indices to fall before triggering a stop.
Perhaps the best-known crash took place in 2010, when a $1 trillion stock market crash hit Wall Street, sparked by Navinder Singh Sarao.
Sarao was sentenced to a year of house arrest in 2020, pleading guilty to wire fraud and market manipulation – placing large orders to manipulate prices before quickly canceling them.
U.S. officials say he sent a jolt of fear through the market that contributed to a sudden plunge in stocks on May 6, 2010, in which nearly $1 trillion was briefly wiped off the value of companies .
