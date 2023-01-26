Microsoft’s results are strong despite caution on revenue and cloud business

Even though Microsoft MSFT offered a cautious picture of its key cloud business and overall revenue with its latest quarterly results, the software giant continued to post strong results.

The tech giant noted that customers are wary in the current uncertain economic environment and are focused on optimizing their spending. This serves to limit key growth activities, in particular Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.

Bulls may highlight Microsoft’s good growth in remaining performance obligation and Azure, while bears may point to decelerating revenue growth and light forecasts, writes senior equity analyst Dan Romanoff at Morningstar.

We see the findings as reinforcing our long-term thesis centered around the proliferation of hybrid cloud and Azure environments as the company continues to use its on-premises dominance to enable customers to move to the cloud at their own pace, Romanoff said. .

Still, given the company’s outlook, Romanoff lowered his estimate of Microsoft stock’s fair value to $310 from $320 per share. With shares trading around $240, Microsoft is undervalued, with a 4-star rating. We continue to view equities as attractive, he writes.

Points to remember about Microsoft’s key benefits

Revenue: $52.75 billion vs. Factsets average estimate of $52.97 billion.

Earnings per share : $2.32 versus average estimates of $2.29.

Weakness in Windows, Advertising and Games, which performed worse than expected, and are expected to continue to slow and face more pressure than Microsoft's enterprise software businesses.

The third-quarter revenue forecast came in below expectations at $50.50 billion to $51.50 billion, versus a consensus of $52.51 billion.

Microsoft is expanding into artificial intelligence, investing $10 billion for a 49% stake in OpenAI, potentially a new path for long-term growth.

Microsoft reported revenue of about $52.75 billion for its second quarter of fiscal 2023, matching the midpoint of the company’s forecast of $52.85 billion. Revenue was down 2% from a year ago.

Although results were strong, driven by better-than-expected growth in Azure, Microsoft’s cloud-computing platform, major concerns remain over near-term revenue.

Currency headwinds continue for software stocks

Currency remains a major hurdle, as the company reports that revenue decline would have been around 7% at constant exchange rates, a difference of 5 percentage points. Currency has largely been a major concern for software vendors. While a strengthening US dollar is common during times of global macroeconomic turmoil, it is one of the worst monetary situations we have seen in the past 25 years, writes Romanoff.

US software companies covered by Morningstar analysts have an average of 43% of their revenue from outside the country. As of June 30, 2022, Microsoft derives approximately 49.5% of its revenue from outside the United States according to PitchBook Data. Management expects a currency headwind of around 300 basis points for the quarter ending March.

Microsoft sees growth decelerating across the board

Revenue in the Microsoft Intelligent Cloud segment increased 18% overall, driven by growth in Azure, the company’s cloud computing platform, which grew 31% over last year. previous year, or 38% at constant exchange rates.

We were pleased with strong year-over-year (constant currency) growth for Azure of 38% and Dynamics 365 of 29%, as both are key pillars of our long-term growth estimates , writes Romanoff.

Azure growth, a key pillar of Microsoft’s Romanoff thesis, slowed from the prior quarter, when it grew 35%, or 42% at constant currency.

CEO Satya Nadella pointed out that companies are moving away from the acceleration seen during the coronavirus pandemic by embracing cloud technologies. What customers are doing is what they’ve accelerated during the pandemic, they’re making sure they’re getting [the] make the most of it or optimize it, he said during the company’s conference call with stock analysts. And then also being a bit more cautious given the macroeconomic headwinds in the market.

Microsoft has also focused on helping customers meet their goals for optimizing spending on Microsoft services, a move Nadella says should help build customer loyalty and reinvigorate spending once macroeconomic pressures ease. will have diminished.

This is an important time for Microsoft to work with our customers, help them get more value from their technology spend, and build long-term loyalty and position sharing, while internally aligning our own cost structure. on our revenue growth,” he said.

Weakness of Windows, devices and games

The weakest link in Microsoft’s results was its Windows, Devices and Games businesses, which saw significant year-over-year declines that Romanoff said were worse than expected. Sales of Windows software and devices fell about 39%. Xbox content and services were down 12%.

Weak consumer-related revenue from Windows, advertising and gaming remains under more pressure than enterprise software in the near term, he says. Romanoff thinks most of the recently announced layoffs are likely to focus on these areas.

Looking ahead, we continue to center our growth assumptions on Azure, migration from Office E5, and traction with the Power platform for long-term value creation. That said, we continue to believe that results will remain subdued in the coming quarters, writes Romanoff.

Microsoft Stock Key Takeaways

Sector: Technology

Industry: Software Infrastructure

Estimated fair value: $310

Morningstar rating: 4 stars

Economic Fluke Rating: Large

Fluke trend: stable

Microsoft steps up AI push

In a recent article on the company blog, Microsoft has revealed that it is strengthening its partnership with OpenAI, the creator of the popular artificial intelligence software ChatGPT. Azure is now the technology’s exclusive cloud provider. The company also reportedly owns a roughly 49% stake in OpenAI following a $10 billion investment, which Romanoff says immediately makes Microsoft an AI leader.

We view the immediate monetization opportunities as limited, but believe they will become more material over time as customers become more familiar with using and interacting with AI, and as business cases grow. use will proliferate. We see Microsoft’s solutions ultimately being more compelling with advanced AI capabilities, which we believe leads to further adoption and possibly both higher prices and entirely new solutions, says- he.