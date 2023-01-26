Stock investors expect balanced budget, focus on job creation and infrastructure spending

Stock investors expect a balanced budget focused on creating jobs, increasing infrastructure spending, containing the deficit and getting the economy back on track, experts said Jan. 25.

Equity markets have been subdued ahead of the Union budget, with BSE’s Sensex benchmark nearly flat so far this month. Even the corporate earnings season failed to excite the markets, while some indices like IT and Bankex saw positive moves.

The markets’ weak performance could be due to foreign portfolio investors (REITs) moving funds out of India as they seek out emerging markets with lower valuations. They have withdrawn over 16,500 crore in domestic shares so far this month.

In addition, inflation and a possible global recession continue to play on investors’ minds.

Narendra Solanki, head of equity research Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said investors should remain focused on three key factors in the pre-election year budget 2023, first equity investors expect a tax structure uniform for capital gains which could help taxpayers to have more disposable income.

Second, investors will seek the fiscal consolidation necessary for the financial stability of the economy, and third, investors are considering policy reforms to streamline obstacles to growth such as subsidies, a clear roadmap for divestment targets and accelerate the long-awaited privatization of the PSU or consolidation, he added.

History suggests India’s stocks are likely to see muted trading ahead of the union’s budget reading, usually held on February 1.

Overall, pre-budget rallies have been seen in six of the past 10 years, and post-budget the market has declined six times in the past 10 years. Additionally, the benchmark National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index fell seven times on budget days.

The budget is a presentation of the state of the affairs of the government’s books as well as the expected expenditures and revenues for the coming year.

It is widely believed that if a budget includes measures considered positive for business and the economy in general, it can have a positive impact on stock markets.

On the other hand, if a budget includes steps that are perceived as negative for business and the economy, it can have a negative impact on stock markets. Additionally, announcements or changes in interest rates, taxes and government spending can also impact stock markets.

“The impact of the upcoming budget will depend on the actual budget proposal and the markets will be watching the budget deficit for FY24 carefully. A figure above 6% will disappoint the market. But it’s unlikely,” VK Vijayakumar, strategist chief investment officer at Geojit Financial Services, said.

He added that a proposal that could have a negative impact on the market may be a possible increase in capital gains tax.

Any positive news that will significantly impact the economy or leave more disposable income in the hands of the working class and/or corporations will push the markets higher, said Sumit Chanda, Founder and CEO of JARVIS Invest.

“Any changes to the working-class tax slab or any incentives to businesses for capital spending or tax cuts will be viewed positively and markets can be expected to rally after the budget,” he said. he added.

In addition, push in private and government spending, divestment, expansion of PLI (Product Linked Incentive) program and relief of tax brackets are some of the moves that could positively impact the market. , said Kamlesh Shah, president of ANMI. .

Geojit’s Vijayakumar thinks the impact of the budget will be short-lived. Market trends would be driven more by developments in the global economy, especially in the United States. If the Fed’s commentary after the Feb. 1 meeting is dovish and data shows lower US inflation, markets will rally.

Amar Ambani, head of institutional equities, Yes Securities, said the government is likely to be modest in its asset monetization targets, in contrast to lofty projections in previous budgets. In all likelihood, India’s GDP growth target would be low double-digit growth in a challenging global environment, and the government would not deviate from its roadmap of fiscal prudence.

According to market experts, Healthcare, Fertilizer, Infrastructure, Defense Insurance, Manufacturing, Digitalization (IT), Communication, Education, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), etc. are sectors that should benefit from the budget.