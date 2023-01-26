New York Stock Exchange’s ‘Manual Error’ Briefly Wiped Out Billions Of Dollars Of Market ValueHere’s What Happened





Topline The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday that a manual error was behind the technical glitch that forced dozens of stocks to halt suddenly and briefly erased billions of dollars of market value from some of the biggest companies. of the world on Tuesday, shedding light on a conundrum that has traders stunned and has already sparked the interest of regulators. Traders look at screens for information about a trading malfunction on New York soil … [+] Sotck exchange. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Highlights In a status update on Wednesday, the NYSE said the “root cause” of Tuesday’s technical issue was a “manual error” involving the exchange’s disaster recovery setup, which initiated trading without the usual opening auction that helps floor traders set opening prices for stocks. The sudden error, which occurred as trading began at 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, sparked massive volatility in a host of stocks, with big names like McDonald’s, Walmart, Wells Fargo and Exxon Mobil swinging immediately. up to 25%, causing fluctuations in market value. tens of billions of dollars in individual names. Within minutes, the exchange halted trading in more than 80 stocks as it worked to resolve the issue, with systems and prices finally returning to normal at 9:48 a.m. ET. On Tuesday afternoon, the exchange said trades affected by the wild swings would be declared “null and void” and on Wednesday it revealed that around 4,341 trades across 251 symbols would ultimately be canceled due to “clearly erroneous” prices. “. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> “Events like these are extremely rare,” NYSE Chief Operating Officer Michael Blaugrund said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, noting that the exchange ended Tuesday with a normal market close and “ scrutinize” the day’s activities. What we don’t know It is still unclear if such an event could happen again or how much money traders may have lost; however, the NYSE says it canceled most of the erroneous trades on Tuesday and will process the remaining breaks on Wednesday. To monitor In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Staff Securities and Exchange Commission said agency staff were reviewing the matter of exchanges and had been in contact with affected exchanges. Further reading NYSE glitch leads to canceled trades, prompts investigation (Reuters)

