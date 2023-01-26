Business
SEC launches investigation into NYSE issue that caused wild price swings
Federal regulators are investigating a glitch on the New York Stock Exchange that led to wild price swings in blue-chip stocks and canceled trades in more than 250 stocks, including shares of Nike, Verizon and McDonald’s.
The NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange, said a “system glitch” prevented the opening of auctions in a subset of its listed stocks Tuesday morning.
These stocks began trading with no impression of an open, or the price used as a reference to the opening bell, causing mispricing that the exchange says will be declared null and void, with resulting trades being reversed.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it was looking into the matter, which experts say could have cost brokers and small traders tens of millions of dollars.
“Such events are extremely rare, and we are carefully reviewing the day’s activity to ensure the highest level of resilience in our systems,” NYSE Chief Operating Officer Michael Blaugrund said in a statement to DailyMail. .com.
Traders watch screens for information about a trading malfunction on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Federal regulators are investigating a glitch on the stock market that caused wild price swings in blue-chip stocks
Nike shares plunged 12% at the opening bell after a glitch on the NYSE prevented the auction of more than 250 listed stocks from opening
Blaugrund added: “We ended the day with a normal market close and expect a regular open on Wednesday.”
A spreadsheet released by the exchange showed 251 stocks affected, including shares of Nike, ExxonMobil, 3M, Verizon, McDonald’s, Wells Fargo and Walmart.
The issue is the latest in a series since the ‘flash crash’ of 2010, and furious traders who were unable to execute trades at the opening bell, or had their trades rolled back after being executed at wrong prices.
“What appears to have happened is a technical issue where all of my NYSE open orders were automatically canceled even though some of them should have been filled,” said Dennis Dick, trader at Triple D Trading.
“They’ve fixed that now, but it’s going to be a big mess to clean up.”
The exact cost of the fallout from the problem is unclear, but the cost to brokers and retail traders is likely to be in the eight-figure range, according to a person at a major brokerage who spoke under on condition of anonymity because the issue is sensitive. .
McDonald’s stock plunged 9% in first seconds of trading after ‘system error’
A trader is seen during the glitch that caused disruption on the NYSE on Tuesday morning
“Obviously there were a lot of stocks that had major issues,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-director of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey. “It’s a bit of a mess.”
Saluzzi said there was “zero fault tolerance” among traders for problems when opening and closing trades.
“It’s a fail, there’s no watering down,” Saluzzi said. “There are definitely people losing money today who aren’t happy.”
The opening auction gaffe comes as the SEC plans to route most retail stock orders through auctions, in a bid to secure better prices for individual investors.
“The SEC’s plan to make us all cool and groovy with mainstream auctions leaves a lot to be desired,” said Georgetown University finance professor James Angel.
“Auctions are a lot more complicated than it looks. A lot of things can go wrong,” said Angel, who helped work the auction process for Nasdaq Inc.
NYSE-listed stocks trade on all 16 US exchanges, which use NYSE prices.
Saluzzi said having multiple exchanges doesn’t help in a situation like this because the only place to trade an open order on a stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange is that exchange itself. .
Traders look at screens that indicate certain stocks have been halted on the ground at the NYSE
The NYSE is the only major U.S. exchange that still uses a dealing room, as well as electronic trading, a hybrid model that the exchange says facilitates price discovery when the market opens and closes and during trades. periods of trade imbalance or instability.
Technical errors on exchanges can erode market confidence.
“I had a few discretionary trades to make, but elected to wait about another 30 minutes after things seemed to normalize to make sure there were no issues,” said Seth Hickle, derivatives portfolio manager at Innovative Portfolios in Indianapolis, Indiana.
To hold exchanges accountable for these issues, in 2014 the SEC adopted a comprehensive set of business continuity and disaster recovery rules called Regulatory System Compliance and Integrity (Reg SCI).
In March 2018, the NYSE was the first exchange fined under Reg SCI. The $14 million fine is partly related to a nearly four-hour trading halt in July 2015 resulting from a faulty software deployment.
Wall Street’s troubled history of glitches and breakdowns
The New York Stock Exchange suffered a technical glitch at the opening of trading on Tuesday that caused more than 80 stocks to halt for several minutes, creating confusion among traders as to which orders were being executed and where stocks were trading, and recalling the ‘flash-crash’ of 2010.
WHAT WAS THE ‘FLASH CRASH’ OF 2010?
On May 6, 2010, as stocks recovered from the financial crisis and at the start of what would become a nearly eleven-year bull market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 700 points within minutes, briefly erasing approximately $1 trillion in market capitalization.
This has led some market participants to complain that increasingly automated trading poses systemic risk. Others saw such a shocking market drop as an outlier and the cost of progress, which just needed extra guardrails to avoid a repeat. Nonetheless, he drew comparisons to the collapse of Wall Street in October 1987.
WHAT WAS THE RESPONSE TO THE 1987 CRASH?
After the “Black Monday” crash of 1987, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) mandated the creation of market-wide “circuit breakers” that required a temporary halt in trading for every 10% decline of the Dow, in what can be seen as a precursor to later rules. In 2012, the benchmark for circuit breakers moved to the S&P 500 and the percentage levels needed to trigger trading halts were lowered.
Unlike the Black Monday crash, the “flash crash” was widely seen as something that could have been avoided with more intervention and the SEC quickly responded with some small fixes, along with a promise to investigate the concerns. regarding the increasingly complicated and fragmented stock market. . In addition, a special committee of experts made recommendations on how to prevent another accident.
One of the measures enacted in 2011 was single-action circuit breakers, a 5-minute trading stop on any stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) that moved more than 10% in less than 5 minutes. This rule was replaced in 2012 by the “Limit-Up Limit-Down” regulation, which halts trading in a stock if it trades outside a specific range based on a rolling price.
Meanwhile, in 2014, the SEC adopted a set of rules called Regulatory System Compliance and Integrity (Reg SCI) to hold exchanges accountable for these trading halts.
The “Limit Up Limit Down” bands were adjusted after an August 2015 trading session that saw over 1,250 trading stops across 455 individual stocks and ETFs.
HAVE THERE BEEN ANY OTHER PROBLEMS SINCE 2010?
There have been instances, of varying severity, since the crash of 2010 where trading could not take place. One memorable hiatus was the delayed start of Meta Platforms, what was then Facebook, in its initial public offering. Others have included a three-hour trading halt on August 22, 2013 and the August 2015 session which saw trading halted for almost four hours.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange experienced two outages in one week in 2013.
But until Tuesday’s technical glitch, major outages have been largely contained in recent years. Notable exceptions have affected individual investors more than large institutions, such as the 2020 issues that affected trading at retail brokers Robinhood Markets and Interactive Brokers Group.
|
