Two women take on the Kuwaiti stock market in 1987

Exchange trailer shows two women changing the game in the Kuwaiti stock market Rawan Mahdi and Mona Hussain lead the series coming to Netflix next month. Picture via Netflix



Fresh off a teaser a few weeks ago, Netflix unveiled the trailer for the new Kuwaiti series, The exchangewhich is scheduled for release on February 8. The series inspired by true events is produced by Jasem Al Muhanna and Karim El Shenawy will take audiences back a few decades to 1980s Kuwait and follow two women determined to navigate their way through a male-dominated environment while leaving a landmark in their wake.

The two-plus-minute trailer begins with an introduction from one of our female leads. Farida decided to create an entirely new world out of what she has been used to for 13 years. A mother of one, she is a recent divorcee who has been a devoted homemaker throughout her union. Now, with such commitments, Farida intends to become self-sufficient, and to achieve this dream, she needs help – her cousin, Munira. Munira is a bright woman who has the strength of character and determination to succeed in her chosen career. While working as a clerk for a bank’s trading division at the Kuwait Stock Exchange, she and Farida join forces to make their own way and succeed in a male-oriented financial market. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY The exchange is inspired by real events, telling the story of Farida and Munira, two women who, despite the odds against them, decide to rule Kuwait’s fierce stock market of the 1980s – and in the meantime, disrupt his corrupt boys club. The series takes audiences on a journey through the challenges of navigating a world defined in its own way, in which women were never expected to work and serve except in a certain capacity. Getting noticed in a desired area of ​​interest meant disrupting the status quo and moving forward. Picture via Netflix RELATED: ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ Trailer Tells the Story of Italy’s First Female Lawyer The exchange is created and written by Nadia Ahmad, Anne Sobel, and Adam Sobell. Series directing duties are anchored by the aforementioned AlMuhanna and El Shenawy, with production by Abdullah Boushahri. Speaking about what the series meant to her, co-creator Ahmad said, “I grew up in Kuwait surrounded by empowered women who were pioneering industries, especially in finance. They demanded to be heard and succeeded, penetrating the workforce and blazing new trails for future generations. The exchange is my love letter to them, bringing their fusion of Farida and Munira to life in a new and exciting way. The series boasts a star-studded cast of Kuwaiti talent, including Rawan Mahdi, Mona Hussainand mohamed almansour. Others who will star in the series include Jasem Alnabhan, Hussain Almahdi, Faisal Alamiri, Maryam Alsalih, Esmahan Tawfiq, Hasan Ibrahim, Abdullah Bahman, and Zahra Alkharji among others. The exchange premieres February 5 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below:

