Stock market: What changes for investors tomorrow?





Shares of India’s largest listed companies are expected to switch to a faster settlement cycle, to transition to the so-called T+1 system. From tomorrow, shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Adani Enterprises Ltd, which together make up 80% of the Indian stock market, will settle on a trading schedule plus one day from the previous one. two day process. India is among the first in the world to opt for such a fast trade settlement cycle. With the implementation of the shorter trade settlement cycle in the Indian stock market, we will be the first country in the world to have a T+1 settlement cycle. This bodes well for Indian equity markets from a liquidity perspective and shows how far we have come in the digital journey to ensure transparent settlements within 24 hours. It will also help the investor to lower the overall capital requirements as the margins are released on T+1 day and get the funds to the bank account within 24 hours of selling the shares. This change will enhance operational efficiency as the turnover of funds and shares will be faster,” said Ajay Menon, Managing Director and CEO of Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. On September 7, 2021, Indian capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cleared exchanges to introduce T+1 settlement round from January 1, 2022 on any of the securities available in the segment actions. The transition to T+1 has been in batches based on market capitalization (small to large) since February 2022. This is a truly remarkable achievement as India will be the first market to reach a full T+1 trade settlement. A republic day gift to the nation. Even the United States has not yet been able to achieve this. This should have a positive impact on trading volumes, as the turnover of funds will now be faster. Faster settlement ensures faster liquidity for investors, which should give equity investments an added advantage over other asset classes,” said Divam Sharma, Founder of Green Portfolio, a management services provider. SEBI registered wallet. Know your inner investor

