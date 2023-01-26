- AT&T wins on subscriber additions
- General Dynamics slips after weak outlook
- Tesla and IBM release results
- Indices: Dow up 0.03%, S&P 500 down 0.02%, Nasdaq down 0.18%
Business
S&P 500 closes slightly in the red as weak business forecasts fuel recession fears
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 closed nominally lower on Wednesday as a streak of corporate earnings stretched from bearish to dismal, reigniting concerns over the economic impact of restrictive policy of the US Federal Reserve.
All three major U.S. equity indices pared losses throughout the afternoon to close session lows, with the blue-chip Dow making a small gain in the closing minutes.
The tech-laden Nasdaq was weighed down after Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), the first major tech company to report quarterly results, offered somber advice and raised red flags about its megacap peers who have yet to report. account.
“We’ve had ups and downs, which indicates an ongoing tussle,” said Chuck Carlson, managing director of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. “The good news of the austere stance from the standpoint of what the Fed is doing works.”
“This result has become the catalyst for the market in one way or another,” Carlson added. “Earnings are important, but what really grabs the markets attention is the Fed’s interest rate and inflation story.”
The fourth-quarter earnings season kicked into high gear, with 95 of the S&P 500 companies reporting. Of these, 67% exceeded consensus estimates, well below the average beat rate of 76% over the past four quarters, according to Refintiv.
Analysts now see aggregate earnings for the S&P 500 falling 3.0% year-on-year, nearly double the 1.6% drop seen on Jan. 1, according to Refinitiv.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 9.88 points, or 0.03%, to 33,743.84, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.73 points, or 0.02%, to 4,016.22 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 20.92 points, or 0.18%, to 11,313.36.
Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with utilities (.SPLRCU) suffering the highest percentage loss.
Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) fell 1.4% as weaker-than-expected medical device sales weighed on the stock.
Among the winners, News Corp (NWSA.O) jumped 5.7% after Rupert Murdoch withdrew his proposal to combine News Corp and Fox Corp.
AT&T Inc (TN) also provided a disappointing forecast, but its refocus on its telecommunications business helped boost subscriber numbers, pushing its shares up 6.6%.
General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) beat quarterly expectations, but a weak forecast for 2023 helped push the defense contractor’s shares down 3.6%.
Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) tumbled in extended trading after the electric carmaker beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates.
IBM (IBM.N) rose after hours after posting its strongest annual revenue growth in a decade.
Shares of Levi Strauss & Co jumped more than 6% in extended trade after the jeans maker provided an upbeat forecast for 2023.
Finally, in a postscript to Tuesday’s technical issue that halted opening auctions for a series of stocks and prompted a review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said a manual error led to the snafu that caused widespread confusion at the opening bell.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.25 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.13 to 1 favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 61 new highs and 30 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.89 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.78 billion over the past 20 trading days.
Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/nasdaq-futures-drop-1-after-microsofts-bleak-outlook-2023-01-25/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Love Outweighs Hate Forever, Bollywood Party Time: Industry Colleagues Celebrate ‘Pathaan’ Success
- S&P 500 closes slightly in the red as weak business forecasts fuel recession fears
- OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President’s Report: UK Response, January 2023
- “I want to live well alone” in “Let’s live well together” by Xi Jinping… Wealthy Chinese, rush to immigration overseas
- PM Modi Salutes Nation, US Embassy Releases Vande Mataram Restitution
- Tennis Australia reminds players of policy after Novak Djokovic’s father filmed with pro-Russian supporters
- Gnabry’s “amateur” Paris trip – Bayern sporting director
- The tree planted in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
- Batavia players serve a slice of life in Almost, Maine | Entertainment
- BTA. Minister of Innovation and Growth Pulev: deepening strategic dialogue with Turkey among Bulgaria’s main priorities
- WHO confused, we are confused too!
- How many Bay Area workers are out of work