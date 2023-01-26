S&P 500 closes slightly in the red as weak business forecasts fuel recession fears

AT&T wins on subscriber additions

General Dynamics slips after weak outlook

Tesla and IBM release results

Indices: Dow up 0.03%, S&P 500 down 0.02%, Nasdaq down 0.18%

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 closed nominally lower on Wednesday as a streak of corporate earnings stretched from bearish to dismal, reigniting concerns over the economic impact of restrictive policy of the US Federal Reserve.

All three major U.S. equity indices pared losses throughout the afternoon to close session lows, with the blue-chip Dow making a small gain in the closing minutes.

The tech-laden Nasdaq was weighed down after Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), the first major tech company to report quarterly results, offered somber advice and raised red flags about its megacap peers who have yet to report. account.

“We’ve had ups and downs, which indicates an ongoing tussle,” said Chuck Carlson, managing director of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. “The good news of the austere stance from the standpoint of what the Fed is doing works.”

“This result has become the catalyst for the market in one way or another,” Carlson added. “Earnings are important, but what really grabs the markets attention is the Fed’s interest rate and inflation story.”

The fourth-quarter earnings season kicked into high gear, with 95 of the S&P 500 companies reporting. Of these, 67% exceeded consensus estimates, well below the average beat rate of 76% over the past four quarters, according to Refintiv.

Analysts now see aggregate earnings for the S&P 500 falling 3.0% year-on-year, nearly double the 1.6% drop seen on Jan. 1, according to Refinitiv.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 9.88 points, or 0.03%, to 33,743.84, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.73 points, or 0.02%, to 4,016.22 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 20.92 points, or 0.18%, to 11,313.36.

Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with utilities (.SPLRCU) suffering the highest percentage loss.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) fell 1.4% as weaker-than-expected medical device sales weighed on the stock.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Among the winners, News Corp (NWSA.O) jumped 5.7% after Rupert Murdoch withdrew his proposal to combine News Corp and Fox Corp.

AT&T Inc (TN) also provided a disappointing forecast, but its refocus on its telecommunications business helped boost subscriber numbers, pushing its shares up 6.6%.

General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) beat quarterly expectations, but a weak forecast for 2023 helped push the defense contractor’s shares down 3.6%.

Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) tumbled in extended trading after the electric carmaker beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates.

IBM (IBM.N) rose after hours after posting its strongest annual revenue growth in a decade.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co jumped more than 6% in extended trade after the jeans maker provided an upbeat forecast for 2023.

Finally, in a postscript to Tuesday’s technical issue that halted opening auctions for a series of stocks and prompted a review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said a manual error led to the snafu that caused widespread confusion at the opening bell.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.25 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.13 to 1 favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 61 new highs and 30 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.89 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.78 billion over the past 20 trading days.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis

