Wall Street sees many of this week’s winners calm down, with one exception





All three major averages are heading for a positive week during a fourth quarter earnings frenzy. However, analysts expect some of this week’s best performing stocks to likely take a breather. Friday noon, the Nasdaq Composite is up 4.6% for the week. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are on track for gains of more than 2% each. Major players in the tech space, particularly in the semiconductor industry, contributed to the rise in major indexes, even after Intel reported dismal fourth-quarter results and Microsoft offered lackluster guidance. . For example, Nvidia is poised to rise over 13% this week, while Seagate Technology is up over 17%. However, with the notable exception of Tesla and a few others, analysts on average expect 12 of the top 20 performing stocks this week to see share prices fall over the next 12 months. We used FactSet data after Friday’s open to select the best performing stocks and their upside potential based on Wall Street’s average price target. Here are the ten biggest gainers: Western Digital, a semiconductor producer on the list, rose 14.2% this week. On January 20, Bloomberg reported that the company was entering merger talks with Kioxia. Still, analysts predict that its price will fall by around 1.2% over the next 12 months. Nonetheless, more than 4 in 10 analysts covering Western Digital rate it as a buy. Lithium producer Albemarle was also on the list, with shares jumping 12.7%. It is also one of the few stocks analysts expect to continue its rally, with an 11% upside target. Piper Sandler kicked off Albemarle’s coverage as overweight this week, noting that “demand for lithium will continue to grow as [electric vehicle] Despite its disappointing quarterly results, Capital One rose 13.3%. The bank said it increased its credit reserves by $1 billion in the last quarter. Shares of American Express soared 12.9% after it issued an upbeat forecast for fiscal 2023 and announced plans to increase its quarterly dividend. Analysts expect shares of both companies to fall more than 3 % this year. Just over a third of analysts covering Capital One and American Express rate the companies as a buy. Among this week’s big winners, analysts are the most optimistic about Tesla. Tesla is one of the top performers this week and helped propel Nasdaq gains. On Wednesday, Tesla released quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations. a tear, up more than 25% for the week, from Friday morning Tesla’s price cuts have fueled consumer demand and order levels are twice as fast as production, raising analysts’ hopes and investors. Wall Street estimates the automaker’s stock will rise 18.9% in 2023. CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed reporting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/27/wall-street-sees-many-of-this-weeks-winners-cooling-offwith-one-exception.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos