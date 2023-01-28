Business
Wall Street adds more to its big January after a good week
A strong week for Wall Street ended with modest gains on Friday, sending the stock market to its highest level since early December.
The Standard & Poors 500 rose 0.2% to clinch its third winning week in the past four and was close to its highest level since the summer, before fading late in the day. It rallied in January on the growing belief that inflation is steadily falling, which will hopefully lead to less pressure on the economy and markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28 points, or 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite gained 0.9%.
Helping to pave the way was American Express, which jumped 10.5% despite reporting weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter. It gave a profit forecast through 2023 that beat Wall Street expectations and announced a planned increase in its dividend.
Another big win for Teslas the stock also supported the market. It rose 11% after its stronger-than-expected earnings report for the end of 2022 released earlier in the week.
They helped offset a 6.4% loss for Intel after a shocking warning from the chipmaker. Not only did its revenue and earnings fall short of last quarter’s expectations, but it also gave a revenue forecast for this quarter that was more than $2 billion lower than analysts’ expectations.
In total, the S&P 500 rose 10.13 points to 4,070.56. The Dow climbed 28.67 to 33,978.08 and the Nasdaq gained 109.30 to close at 11,621.71.
Hasbro fell 8.1% after reporting it underperformed last holiday shopping season and will likely see a 17% drop in revenue for the fourth quarter. The company will cut around 1,000 jobs to cut costs.
So far, the labor market has remained remarkably resilient despite the general slowdown in the economy. Almost all of the high-profile layoff announcements have been in the tech sector, which had raced to expand after the pandemic sent demand for technology soaring.
Earnings reporting season is entering its heart and companies are offering mixed results and forecasts. This has contributed to large swings in the markets.
Two competing big ideas have recently taken Wall Street from top to bottom. On the one hand, concerns about a sharp decline in profits and a severe recession in the economy after all the interest rate hikes the Fed imposed to crush inflation. On the other hand, it is hoped that the cooling of inflation will allow the Fed to lower rates.
The market is partly trying to reconcile the notion that weak earnings and lower demand may be necessary for inflation to continue to cool, said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.
It’s a bit like that, it’s the medicine that the economy must take, he said.
Friday’s economic reports confirmed recent data points suggesting that inflation continues to moderate. The Fed’s preferred measure, which excludes food and energy costs, was 4.4% higher in December than a year earlier. That was down from 4.7% in November and matched economists’ expectations.
Reports also showed that income growth for Americans slowed in December, while consumer spending fell a little faster than expected.
A separate report says US consumers are also revising their inflation expectations over the coming year. This is essential for the Fed, which wants to avoid a vicious cycle in which households who expect high inflation take measures that only make the situation worse.
Economists said Friday’s data would likely keep the Fed on track to raise its key rate by 0.25 percentage points at its meeting next week. That would be a step back from its 0.50 point rise last month and four consecutive 0.75 point rises before that.
Smaller increases would mean less additional pressure on the economy, which has already suffered damage in the housing industry and other areas due to last year’s spike in rates.
The 10-year Treasury yield, which sets mortgage rates and other major loans, maintained at 3.51%. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with expectations for Fed actions, held steady at 4.19%.
Next week could be another busy week for the markets, with several high profile events in addition to the Fed announcement. The European Central Bank will deliver its latest rate decision, the US government will release its latest monthly labor market update, and more than 100 S&P 500 companies will release their quarterly results.
In overseas equity markets, Indias Sensex fell 1.5% as Adani Group again hit by strong sales. Shares of seven Adani companies plunged this week, wiping out billions of dollars in market value, after short-selling firm Hindenburg Research said it was betting against the conglomerate, which has stakes in energy, data transmission, construction and other major industries.
The Adani Group said it was considering legal action against Hindenburg over its allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud.
AP business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.
