The stock market closes the week with a drop of 52 billion naira





The Nigerian Exchange Ltd closed negative on buying and selling of large and small cap stocks. Additionally, the market capitalization fell by 52 billion naira to close at 28.681 trillion naira from 28.733 trillion naira posted in the previous trade. The lower performance was mainly due to the sell-off in MTNN shares. The All-share index depreciated by 95.08 points or 0.18% to close at 52,657.88 points against 52,752.96 recorded on Thursday. As a result, year-to-date returns were 2.05%. The breadth of the market closed positive with 24 winners and seven losers. Analysts at Vetiva Securities Ltd. said: “As expected, there was a negative reaction to the latest figures from Guinness, where profit after tax (PAT) fell by 54% in its H123 period. Hence the 3.71% drop in the share price. However, we saw investors buying up tier 1 banks Zenith and GTCO, while cross trades at lower price levels in MTNN dampened market sentiment. We expect market performance to improve at the start of the week, against a positive market backdrop. Cutix led the losers chart in percentage terms by 8.11% to close at N2.40, per share. International Breweries followed with 6.12% to close at 4.60 naira, while Glaxo Smith kline fell 4.41% to close at 6.50 naira per share. Access Holdings lost 4.26% to close at N9, while Guiness Nigeria lost 3.71% to close at N70, per share. On the other hand, Cap Plc led the chart winners in percentage terms by 9.83% to close at 19.55 Naira per share. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills followed with a gain of 9.76% to close at 6.75 naira per share. Japaul Gold & Ventures rose 9.68% to close at 34,000, while Tripple Gee rose 9.37% to close at 1.05 naira per share. Additionally, Cornerstone Insurance rose 9.26% to close at 59,000 per share. Meanwhile, traded turnover increased by 16% with a 171.11 million exchange valued at 2.34 billion naira in 3,599 transactions. Trading in Fidelity Bank shares dominated the activity chart with 26.65 million shares valued at N145.13 million. Chams followed with 17.79 million shares worth N5.3 million, while FBN Holdings traded 15.14 million shares worth N177.19 million. Japaul Gold & Ventures traded 9.07 million shares worth N3.01 billion, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company traded 8.69 million shares worth N211.93 million. naira. IN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/stock-market-closes-week-with-n52bn-decline/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos