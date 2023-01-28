Nasdaq bear market: Cathie Wood is still bullish on these 3 battered growth stocks

Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark Invest, has risen to popularity during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to her firm’s successful bets on some of the most disruptive tech companies. Its flagship exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK 5.54%)has skyrocketed 153% in 2021, prompting many investors to watch its trading moves closely as signals for what they should do with their own portfolios.

But then the rapid pandemic-fueled growth enjoyed by many of Wood’s holdings dissipated and their stock prices fell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index entered a bear market in 2022 and ended it down 33% for the year. A lesson investors can take from last year’s market is that even the most innovative companies can see their stocks plummet.

However, this reality hasn’t stopped Wood from remaining optimistic about innovators. Here are three beaten up growth stocks that Wood is still optimistic.

Year

Video streaming platform leader Year (YEAR 6.58%) has been facing major issues lately, and its shares have cratered 82% in 2022. Inflationary pressures have led to higher manufacturing costs for its hardware products, and management has decided not to pass on these higher prices on customers, resulting in negative material. gross margin over the past six quarters.

Additionally, the weaker ad market is hurting Roku’s outlook. When the Federal Reserve aggressively raised benchmark interest rates last year to combat soaring inflation, many leaders began preparing for a recession. And when a negative macroeconomic outlook sets in, advertising budgets are among the first things companies cut. In the first nine months of 2022, Roku grew revenue by 19% year over year. For the fourth quarter that has just ended, management expects a decline of 7.5%.

But it’s not hard to see why Wood loves Roku so much. It provides a valuable service to viewers who want easy access to all their streaming services in one place, content companies who want to reach large audiences, and advertisers looking to market in this connected TV environment. Roku’s active accounts grew 16.5% year-over-year in Q3 2022 to 70 million, as consumers streamed 23.9 billion hours of content on its platform in that alone quarter.

As of December 31, Roku was the fourth largest holding in ETF Ark Innovation.

Block

Shares of the fintech pioneer Block (SQ 3.25%)formerly known as Square, fell 61% in 2022and are now trading at a price/sales multiple of 2.6, close to the cheapest they have ever been by this metric.

This poor stock market performance might not be justified given that the digital payments innovator increased gross profit in its two segments, Square and Cash App, by 29% and 51%, respectively, in the third quarter – its strongest period. recent – on an annual basis. This is respectable growth in this type of economic environment.

Its Square segment, which processed $50 billion in gross payments volume in the third quarter, is an essential service provider for its customers. Small merchants depend on Square as the backbone of their day-to-day operations. Without it, they run the risk of losing sales and customers.

Cash App, on the other hand, is a booming mobile finance app that has 49 million monthly active users. It provides a seamless user experience, allowing account holders to manage basic financial services like signing up for a debit card or buying stocks, all without having to worry about the hassle of a traditional bank. .

With a total addressable market of $120 billion in gross profits in 2022 — and growing every year — there’s nearly limitless potential for Square and Cash App to follow the age-old trend of electronic payments.

Block is currently the fifth largest holding in ETF Ark Innovation.

Coinbase

Since its IPO in April 2021, Coinbase global (PIECE OF MONEY 15.75%) saw its stock fall 84%. The blame can be placed on external factors, namely the ongoing “crypto winter,” as well as recent high-profile bankruptcies and scandals in the cryptocurrency industry that have shaken people’s faith in crypto.

Since Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue — 63% in the third quarter — from transaction fees, the company is heavily influenced by the level of investor interest in digital assets. When crypto prices are generally on the rise, Coinbase has no problem attracting more users who trade frequently. When crypto prices crash, as they did in 2022, the company posts net losses and has to lay off employees.



However, the hope is that Coinbase can help usher in the next phase of cryptocurrencies, in which they move away from being primarily assets for financial speculation and instead become dominated by utility. This shift could take several years, but if decentralized apps and non-fungible tokens take off and become common parts of people’s financial lives, it’s hard to imagine a world in which Coinbase doesn’t serve as a primary gateway app. for many. to access the crypto-economy. And in this scenario, the rise in the stock is absolutely massive.

As of December 31, Coinbase was the eighth largest holding of ETF Ark Innovation.