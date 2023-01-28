Explained | What will be the impact of the T+1 settlement cycle on the markets?

The story so far: On January 27, Indian stock markets completed their transition to the T+1 settlement regime. It has become the second largest market after China to have made the transition ahead of the United States, Europe and Japan which adhere to the T+2 settlement cycle. The gradual transition had begun on February 25 last year following the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular dated September 2021.

What is the T+1 settlement cycle?

A transaction involves three important functions, execution of the transaction, clearing and settlement, performed by separate entities. The netting function involves the relevant entity determining the obligation of what is to be delivered and what is to be received by the parties involved. The risk assessment of both parties is carried out at this stage. The process ensures that the parties have sufficient funds or transferable assets to complete the transaction. On the settlement date, the funds and securities are transferred to their new owners. All of this is preceded by a purchase or sale of shares. It is represented by T, i.e. a transaction executed on a given day. As clearing took place the next day followed by another day for settlement, the previous mechanism was defined as T+2. From now on, the payment will be made the very next day, therefore, T+1.

On the infrastructural changes made for the transition, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said The Hindu, On our side, we have kept our infrastructure ready to support additional activities in the T+1 settlement cycle, including updating securities settlement data, real-time monitoring systems, computing margins, settlement activities, etc., in reduced time cycles. The exchange said it did not observe any shortcomings and all processes were handled smoothly.

In the digital age, why is payment not made instantly?

The process is complex and many entities are involved. Founder and CEO of brokerage firm Zerodha, Nithin Kamath, had said in an article: While instant settlement is impossible, even T+0 is extremely difficult given the time it takes for brokers to crystallize bonds and then clear companies to settle. It is important to note that an investor cannot directly buy or sell stocks on the stock exchange. Registered members of a stock exchange, called stockbrokers, trade on behalf of an investor. Even though individuals can open a demat account themselves by contacting a Depositary Participant (DP), they would need a trading account, which is funded by a SEBI-registered broker, to buy or sell shares. The size and operational capacity of the individual broker is another important factor.

What is the debate around the T+1 diet?

In a joint open letter (as of September 2021), global investment associations including Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association, Asia Trader Forum and The Investment Association (IA) observed that the transition would require an overhaul of end-to-end processes. and substantial technological investments. and enhancements to support near real-time processing capabilities and requiring an extended migration schedule. He added that this would be especially true for foreign investors (such as those based in the United States and Europe) for their participation in the Indian market due to time zone differences and the involvement of multiple parties (such as global and local custodians, foreign exchange banks and brokers) in different jurisdictions.

Milan Vaishnav, Founder of Chartwizard FZE and Gemstone Equity Research, told The Hindu, “What has happened so far is that they would take some time in attributing trades to the client, which which will now have to be faster, adding that the time zone difference would also cause some difficulties but eventually they will align.The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had also argued in its proposal (February 2022) that the more days that elapsed between the execution of a transaction and the default of a counterparty, the greater the change in price would be.In other words, it is likely that the price of assets will deviate from the price According to Mr. Vaishnav, from an investor’s point of view, the turnover of money would become faster, moreover, you would keep less margins with the broker, bonds would be one day shorter and receipts would also arrive one day earlier than before. Overall, this would result in some reduction in the retail investor’s or trader’s overall margin obligations. For brokers, Mr Vaishnav says it would reduce the amount of margin they keep with clearinghouses because settlements would be faster.