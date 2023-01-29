Expert warns losses will rival 1929, 2000, 2007

John Hussman warns that stocks face another big drop.

Despite selling off over the past year and more, valuations remain close to bubble dot levels.

“A massive recession isn’t necessary” for a new sell-off, Hussman says.

According to John Hussman, there are two main drivers of stock market returns: valuations and investor sentiment.

Unfortunately, both are unfavorable at the moment, said Hussman, the chairman of the Hussman Investment Trust who called the stock market crashes of 2000 and 2008, in a recent commentary. That means investors face a “trap door” scenario where stocks could end up falling as much as they did in some of the biggest crashes in history, he said.

“Put simply, we believe the S&P 500 faces the same prospect of full-cycle loss and risk of no return as it did in 1929, 2000 and 2007. A massive recession is not necessary. Hyperinflation is not is not necessary. A housing bust is not necessary,” Hussman said. The S&P 500, in its current form since 1957, fell more than 46% between 2000 and 2002 and more than 52% between 2007 and 2009. The index is down about 14.5% since its peak in January 2022.

“All that is needed for a stock market crash is for investors to demand historically ordinary forward-looking returns from stocks, rather than continuing to value stocks at speculative valuations that were the equivalent of shouting ‘uncle’. against zero interest rates.”

It’s a big claim. But Hussman backs it up with data. Below is his preferred valuation metric, the ratio of total non-financial equity market capitalization to total non-financial equity revenue. He says it’s the most reliable indicator for future 10-12 year returns.

Right now, the indicator shows valuations hovering around the same levels seen at the height of the dotcom bubble more than two decades ago, even after last year’s losses.

Hussman Fund





When it comes to investor sentiment or what Hussman calls “market internals,” he uses a proprietary measure of the consistency of investor behavior. Right now, he said, the indicator shows investors are not inclined to speculate, which in the past has not meant good news for stocks.

Here is the Hussman indicator (in red) alongside the performance of the S&P 500. When the red line indicating investor sentiment turns flat, it means investors are skittish, and it has generally meant a decline for the market.

“The flat parts of the chart below are periods when, like last year, market internals were consistently unfavorable, leading us to prefer Treasuries or hedged equities over unhedged market risk. You’ll see the same trend over the years 2000-2002 and 2007-2009 crashes,” Hussman said. “We can’t rule out ‘whiplashes’ and we don’t expect interns to ‘catch’ short-term market swings. Yet, in the nearly 25 years since I introduced our measure of market internals, I couldn’t find a more useful way to assess speculation versus risk aversion.”

Hussman Fund





Hussman’s background and opinions in context

The position of ratings depends on who you ask and what metric you use. Bank of America said in November that the S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio had fallen to levels that will support positive annualized returns over the next decade. At the end of 2021, the bank said valuations for the index showed it would offer returns of -2% over the following 10 years.

According to FactSetthe index’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio is again below its five-year average after the 2022 sell-off.

Oppenheimer also said in a note to clients recently that this metric shows that valuations are now at “relatively attractive levels.”

But valuations inform long-term return prospects, and many on Wall Street see pain or at least stagnation in the near-term future of the stock market. Savita Subramanian, Bank of America’s top U.S. equity strategist, despite the favorable 10-year outlook, thinks the S&P 500 will fall to 3,000 as the U.S. enters a recession this year, then climb back to 4,000. here the end of the year.

Keith Parker, chief US equity strategist at UBS, says he sees the S&P 500 falling to 3,200 this year as earnings take a hit.

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, who was the most accurate 2022 forecaster among top Wall Street strategists, also said an impact on earnings expectations would send the market down to between 3,000 and 3,300. Friday’s market close, the index stood at 4,071.

Regarding investor sentiment, several indicators show an improvement. The Bank of America bullish and bearish indicator shows that sentiment has broken out of “extremely bearish” territory in recent months. The AAII Sentiment Survey showed the same. His results from Thursday are shown below.

AAII





How investor sentiment develops from here depends on a number of factors. This could improve if the Fed starts showing signs that it will end its hawkish campaign soon. Positive economic data in areas such as monthly employment reports and consumer spending will also likely bolster sentiment.

But the longer the Fed remains hawkish in its fight to bring down inflation, the more it exposes the economy to recession risk, and the more likely to deteriorate investor sentiment and stock performance.

For the uninitiated, Hussman repeatedly made headlines by predicting a stock market decline of more than 60% and predicting a full decade of negative stock returns. And as the stock market continued to climb, he persisted in his doomsday calls.

But before you dismiss Hussman as a wonky permanent bear, consider his background again. Here are the arguments he put forward:

He predicted in March 2000 that tech stocks would plunge 83%, then the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index fell 83% “with improbable accuracy” over a period from 2000 to 2002.

Predicted in 2000 that the S&P 500 would likely experience negative total returns over the next decade, which it did.

Predicted in April 2007 that the S&P 500 could lose 40%, then lost 55% in the ensuing crash from 2007 to 2009.

However, Hussman’s recent comebacks have been less than stellar. Its strategic growth fund has fallen about 43% since December 2010, although it has risen 4.2% in the past 12 months. The S&P 500, by comparison, is down 8.8% over the past year.

The amount of bearish evidence uncovered by Hussman continues to mount, and his calls over the past two years for a substantial selloff have proven accurate so far. Sure, there may still be some returns to be had from recent lows, but when does the growing risk of a bigger crash become too unbearable?

That’s a question investors will have to answer for themselves, and one that Hussman will clearly continue to explore in the meantime.