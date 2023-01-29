Business
How to invest in ‘green steel’ disruptors: US company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch
By Rachel Koning Beals
Boston Metal says its “green steel revolution” can reduce carbon dioxide from production with high-temperature renewable electricity. It hopes to increase its production to millions of tons by 2026.
Replacing traditional, highly polluting steel with ‘green steel’ took a big step this week, and although a breakthrough has been made by a private company, it has attracted investment from the global giant ArcelorMittal metals.
Other US-based publicly traded steel producers are also advancing, representing potential investment opportunities fueled by demand from automakers and the wind turbine industry.
Private Boston Metal on Friday announced a $120 million investment from the world’s second-largest traditional steelmaker, ArcelorMittal (MT.FR). And Microsoft’s climate technology fund (MSFT) is also participating. Boston Metal will expand production at a pilot plant in Woburn, Mass., near Boston, and help launch commercial production in Brazil. The company uses renewable electricity to convert iron ore into steel, and the investment could just boost the scalability that has held back green steel.
Steel has traditionally been a major polluter because the intense heat it requires for its production has long left burning fossil fuels as the only way to reach these temperatures. Currently, around 75% of the world’s steel production uses a traditional method that burns trains of coal to heat the furnaces and cause the reaction that releases the pure iron from the ore.
In fact, the creation of steel releases more carbon dioxide that warms the atmosphere than any other industry, according to the International Energy Agency. Steel production alone accounts for around 8% of global emissions. Steel is also a sought-after commodity, essential for construction, automotive manufacturing and building the machines that power the global economy.
Opinion: The four biggest challenges of transitioning to green energy
Decarbonize steel at scale
The financial package for global steel giant ArcelorMittal is the biggest investment to date made by the company’s carbon innovation fund.
“Our technology is designed to decarbonize large-scale steel production,” said Tadeu Carneiro, chairman and CEO of Boston Metal, the recipient of these funds.
“We believe we have the experienced team, strong financial backing and the innovative technology required to disrupt the industry. ArcelorMittal’s support further strengthens our ability to lead the green steel revolution.” he declares.
Instead of burning coal, Boston Metal’s process passes electricity through iron ore in a school bus-sized canister or “cell” to separate the iron from the oxide. The next step is to collect the liquid iron. From there, the traditional steel industry takes over.
Read more: US achieves breakthrough in nuclear fusion – but experts warn commercial viability is a decade or more away
Boston Metal said it can eliminate all carbon dioxide from its steel production and hopes to increase production to millions of tons by 2026. As a bonus, it said, it is able to extract metals from slag normally considered as waste.
The company’s process was developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Professors Donald Sadoway and Antoine Allanore, recognized experts respectively in energy storage and metallurgy, are the founders.
Already, major European steelmakers have announced alternatives to traditional coal-fired steelmaking. But by far most of the steel is produced in Asia. China and Japan, whose burning coal remains a sticking point in global climate change negotiations, have taken steps in the direction of cleaner steel.
What about US investments in green steel?
In the United States, most steel is already relatively cleaner because it is made by melting down old steel; for example, from abandoned cars. This can be done in electric furnaces and emits a fraction of the climate altering gases when producing virgin steel.
Several industry alliances are working to speed things up. A non-profit organization called ResponsibleSteel, for example, brings together stakeholders across the supply chain – from mining to finished steel products – to cooperate on greener steel.
And just this week, US steelmaker Nucor (NUE) announced it would start making heavy steel at a new $1.7 billion plant in Brandenburg, Kentucky, using furnaces machines to make new steel from scrap metal. The company said it would help meet the growing demand for steel to build huge offshore wind turbines.
Offshore wind (ICLN) is key to many climate change plans as it partially replaces fossil fuel-based electricity. This will require massive amounts of steel as the turbines are large and built miles offshore, anchored to the seabed. Nearly 90% of an offshore turbine’s weight is steel, and each one, including the foundation , requires about 180 tons of steel per megawatt, according to industry group American Clean Power.
Additionally, some automakers, including Ford (F) and General Motors (GM), are buying cleaner steel to deliver on promises to shareholders and customers beyond simply switching to electric recharging (TSLA) engines. .
The average vehicle contains nearly 2,000 pounds of steel, making personal automobiles and utility vehicles an important market for the steel industry.
While Nucor is widely considered to pioneer the electric arc furnace, or EAF, for heating its iron ore into steel, its competitors are jumping in. Steel Dynamics (STLD), founded by former Nucor employees, is another company that has emerged using EAF. US Steel (X) has announced its transition to EAF production.
Some interests are rethinking how steel is heated, period.
Heliogen – a clean energy company backed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Patrick Soon-Shiong, a billionaire former pharmaceutical developer and owner of the Los Angeles Times – said in recent years it had made a breakthrough in the concentrated solar power that could replace fossil fuels used in high-emission processes such as the manufacture of cement, steel, glass and petrochemicals.
Heliogen’s solar technology can exceed temperatures above 1,000 degrees Celsius (equivalent to 1,832 degrees F) and be sold commercially, the company said in 2019.
One analysis called the development of the first high-temperature solar “furnace” for steel and other industrial uses.
