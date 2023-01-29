UAE stock markets set for another bumper year – News

Last year, the country’s stocks were the best in U.S. dollars, gaining 37%, the data shows.

The UAE stock markets were the second best performing stock market in 2022 and the best in US dollars with a 37% gain, according to recent research. Interest in the country’s stocks is expected to continue this year as 11 IPOs are scheduled for this year.

Interest in the local market last year was the result of the region’s success in listing many national companies. In 2022, GCC’s share of global IPOs increased to 23%, with the United Arab Emirates leading with 12 companies raising $11 billion, StoneX Retails Regional Director Ritu Singh told the Khaleej Times in an interview.

The United Arab Emirates is attractive because the shares are denominated in dirham, which is pegged to the dollar and so there is not much currency risk like in other emerging markets with currencies not pegged to the US dollar , Singh said. Furthermore, with demand for oil expected to reach a record high in 2023 according to the International Energy Agency, the region and the UAE will continue to enjoy fiscal surpluses and this will be reflected in their financial markets, said she added.

From a macroeconomic perspective, the global economy is expected to slow further in 2023. Although the pandemic itself has somewhat subsided, its effects are still weighing heavily on many countries struggling to recover. Europe, the United Kingdom and, to a lesser extent, the United States are all likely to fall into recession in the year ahead, while growth should be more robust in emerging and developing countries from Asia. Grim scenarios are expected if inflation remains stubbornly stuck in the 5% range, despite rising interest rates, – or worse rises above the 5% mark, confirming the International Monetary Fund’s forecast that the worst is yet to come. yet to come, according to StoneX research.

In terms of commodities, Singh believes that as long as demand is high and supply is low, prices will remain high. Inflation could give a tailwind to commodity prices, provided demand continues to outstrip supply, she said. Analysts at Forex.com (a subsidiary of StoneX) tie commodity prices closely to geopolitics, especially after 2022, where a mix of supply chain bottlenecks, war and induced inflation by demand has created ripples in financial markets. Today, oil prices are caught between fears of a global slowdown, a raging conflict between superpowers and OPEC’s desire to raise prices. However, oil is more likely to close higher in 2023 than lower, Singh said. With the reopening of China and the support of Opec, experts at Forex.com estimate that the price of commodities will be between $60 and $110 this year. So what was likely to be seen was that continued volatility was going to be affected by a variety of factors, Singh said.

For global indices, 2023 is expected to be as turbulent, if not more so, than 2022. Analysts expect the central bank’s sharp policy tightening to become less aggressive, before rate hikes are fully halted and potentially reversed in the later parts of the year. Inflation could remain rigid and the global economic crisis is expected to worsen, dampening consumer spending. Although European indices saw a strong rally in the fourth quarter, it is doubtful that the rise in equities can continue. Given the expected central bank-induced recession in early 2023, European indices could fall in the first half of the year, before starting a slow and prolonged recovery in the second half of the year. People are on edge and reactions are more extreme and that defines volatility, Singh said.

While online commerce has taken off in a major way during the pandemic, Singh thinks that across all areas of consumer interaction, the spike will flatten out a bit. Customers who haven’t already will find this to be an opportunity and a convenient way to get into the marketplace and add the Internet to their portfolio. This knowledge and exposure will not be taken away, she said. I think we have created a space that will continue to be engaged in the future because investors understand that this is an avenue available to them. More and more people will make investment decisions themselves and have control in their hands, she added.