Stock market vigilantes recall penalties for loss of earnings

(Bloomberg) – Stock investors are looking to next week’s earnings from Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. to find out if Wall Street projections are too optimistic as the U.S. economy cools .

But as signs of a downturn mount, there is a silver lining: Beaten by last year’s bear market and long focused on the risk of a possible recession to come, the stock market is rewarding companies that exceed expectations and cancels the punishment of those that fail. . This is a signal that a lot of bad news has already been factored in.

The S&P 500 has risen about 2.4% since the start of the earnings season two weeks ago, even as the number of its members beating earnings lagged early in the cycle, according to data compiled by Societe Generale.

In total, S&P 500 companies that beat projections on earnings per share and sales outperformed the S&P 500 by 1.45% on average in one reporting day, beating the norm for the past six years, the data shows. compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. And those that failed underperformed the broader market by just 1.7%, the least negative reaction in eight quarters, as many companies say they have taken steps to adapt to changing business conditions. .

Many companies have announced restructuring efforts and cost-cutting plans, which has helped boost investor confidence that companies can weather the slowing economic growth, said Wendy Soong, senior associate analyst. at Bloomberg Intelligence. That’s why we’ve seen more upside rewards for stock prices this time around than before.

Next week’s reports from megacap tech companies come after a disappointing outlook from Microsoft Corp. and Intel Corp. this week. Intel fell more than 7% on Friday, dragging other chip stocks lower, after the semiconductor company forecast one of the worst quarters in history. But Microsoft’s warning of a slowdown in sales had much less impact on the company’s stock, which is poised to end the week higher despite the outlook.

So far this earnings season, the biggest post-report gainers have included SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., an American food processing company. At the other end of the spectrum, financial services company Northern Trust Corp. and investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. fell the most.

Overall, however, those who used options to bet on post-earnings rallies had one of the best streaks in years, underscoring the more bullish mood. Traders who bought individual stock options or the right to buy stocks five days before the earnings release this reporting season reaped an average return of 29% on the premium, or the amount paid for option, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs.

Next week’s results will coincide with the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate decision of the year on Wednesday. With the central bank widely expected to hike rates by a quarter point, investors are awaiting signals that it will soon stop tightening monetary policy. Speculation of such a pause has fueled outsized gains this year for growth stocks, whose valuations are more sensitive to changes in interest rates.

So far, U.S. companies are beating earnings estimates slightly better than in the previous quarter, which could mean that Wall Street’s projections were relatively pessimistic for the last three months of 2022. About 72% of companies have posted better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter, down from 70% in the third quarter but down from 76% a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

For now, investors are hoping the Fed will throw down its gauntlet at the next meeting, with markets anticipating it could be the last rate hike of this cycle, said Scott Colyer, managing director of Advisors Asset. Management. But the next batch of tech earnings could alter the current market environment depending on what management teams say about their outlook, while any pause in Fed rate hikes may not come until the end of this year.

Elsewhere in corporate earnings:

Story Link: Stocks Vigilantes Dial Back Punishment of Misses: Monitoring Results

2023 Bloomberg LP