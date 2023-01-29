National institutions bought shares worth Rs 4,252 cr when the market crashed on Friday





Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), including mutual funds and insurance companies, were heavy buyers on Friday when stock markets went into a slalom and the Sensex crashed 1,192 points in day price before closing 1.45%, or 874 points, down to 59,330.90. .

As Foreign Portfolio Investors (REITs) withdrew Rs 5,977 crore from the cash segment of the stock market and triggered the crash, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 4,252 crore, according to compiled data. through scholarships. When many stocks fell sharply and the valuation fell on the Adani stock-triggered sell-off, DII stockpiled shares at cheap levels. Big investors like LIC are buying when others are selling, a market analyst said. With this, while REITs had sold shares worth Rs 29,232 crore in the month of January, DIIs bought Rs 23,392 crore worth of shares. The sale of REITs, which began in early January, accelerated towards the end of the month. The FPI strategy in January was to sell in India and buy in relatively cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand. India’s short sale was profitable for REITs this month and the massive sale of Rs 5,977 crore shares in the spot market on January 27 also contributed to the market turmoil triggered by the crisis. ‘Adani, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. This type of sell-off along with the crash in Adani shares temporarily impacted market sentiment. Since there was no pre-budget rally this year, a good budget can trigger a post-budget rally, he said. Adani shares had fallen as much as 20% on Friday as the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group dampened sentiment. Although there have been sharp outflows in terms of REIT investments recently, foreign investors are expected to return as India offers overall growth and stability. There has been an overall development in the capital market, such as stock exchanges moving to T+1 regulation, SEBI introducing an information database and the Municipal Bond Repository. Similarly, the 2023 fiscal budget is expected to further accelerate foreign investment inflows as demonstrated by the government in its previous budgets, said Manoj Purohit, Partner and Head, Financial Services Tax, BDO India. According to ICICI Securities, REIT’s holding of the benchmark Nifty 50 increased 50 basis points quarter over quarter to 22.9% in the third quarter of FY23 based on shareholding data. Among other key indexes, REIT holdings fell 20 basis points for the Nifty Next 50 index to 13.4% in the third quarter of FY23, while they rose 40 basis points. basis for the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Small cap indices to reach 14.2% and 12.9% respectively. It said. The top 5 sectors with exits include Finance (Rs 5.7 trillion), IT (Rs 3,500 crore), Energy (Rs 2,800 crore), Consumer Discretionary (Rs 2,500 crore) and Telecoms ( Rs 1,800 crore). Inflows were seen in metals (Rs 2,500 crore) and other industries to some extent, ICICI Securities said. On a global basis, REIT holding of Indian shares stands at Rs 47.9 lakh crore as of January 15, 2023, or 17% of the overall market capitalization of the listed space in India. The REIT’s holding of Indian stocks hit a multi-year low of around 17% in June 2022 and has since hovered around that mark, which could be a sign of a bottom formation in terms of their holdings, a he declared.

