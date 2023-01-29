What will the Fed and Jerome Powell do next week?

By Philippe van Doorn

Additionally, Intel’s bleak outlook, stock recommendations and housing market developments

Nervous US investors are still in “bad news is good news” mode because they want to see interest rates come down. And they expect to get what they want, as the inverse yield curve shows.

Two-year U.S. Treasuries yielded 4.22% early Friday, while 10-year Treasuries yielded 3.56%. A lower long-term interest rate means investors expect to profit when a slowing economy causes the Federal Reserve to change policy and lower interest rates. Bond prices move in the opposite direction and long-term prices are more sensitive.

The 10-year yield fell 3.88% at the end of 2022, as the flow of economic data supports the idea that inflation is slowing.

The Fed’s main policy tool is the short-term federal funds rate, which was in a range of 0% to 0.25% at the end of 2021. The target range was increased by 25 basis points in March, then by 50 basis points in May. , then 75 basis points after each of the next four policy meetings through November, after which the pace slowed to a 50 basis point increase in December.

And now the consensus among economists polled by The Wall Street Journal is for the Federal Open Market Committee to slow the pace to 0.25% on Wednesday after its next two-day policy meeting. But what may be more important is what Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has to say after the policy was announced, as Greg Robb explained.

Some economists think the United States is already in a recession, as reported by Jeffry Bartash.

Learn more about the Fed and economic developments:

Not so fast – tech stock investors could play chicken with the Fed

Check out the action:

Through Thursday, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index (the 100 largest non-financial stocks in the full Nasdaq Composite Index) rose 10% for 2023, after falling by 33% in 2022, with dividends reinvested.

Some professional investors think the market swung to tech stocks too early, as William Watts explains.

ETF Wrap: QQQ bleeds assets, but are ETF investors ‘ending’ on growth stocks just as tech stocks surge in 2023?

More:Jeremy Grantham says the ‘easiest stage’ of stock market bubble burst is over. Here is the continuation

Intel’s Shock

Shares of Intel (INTC) rose 14% for 2023 through the Jan. 26 close, but that was before the chipmaker reported fourth-quarter results much worse than analysts had expected. expected, and preempted this bad news with a dismal prospect. for the first trimester.

Therese Poletti said Intel’s performance in 2022 was the worst in more than 20 years because company executives could not indicate when the company’s revenue decline might be reversed.

A look at Intel’s dividend calculation ahead of fourth-quarter results didn’t inspire confidence that it could sustain a payout with a yield of around 5%. The current dividend stands at $6 billion a year in payouts, while analysts expect the company’s free cash flow to be negative for 2023 and 2024.

During the company’s earnings conference call on Jan. 26, Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay asked about the “safety” of the dividend and whether the payout was “some sort of sacrosanct thing.” Intel CFO David Zinser’s response was shifty: “I would just say that the board, management, we are taking a very disciplined approach to capital allocation strategy and we will remain committed to be very careful about how we allocate capital for owners and are committed to maintaining a competitive dividend,” according to a transcript provided by FactSet.

Read more: “This is not an earnings release, this is a crime scene.” Analysts and social media react to Intel’s terrible quarter

Learn about technology gains, with a tip

If you follow a company closely, you should listen to their earnings conference call after they release their quarterly results.

Microsoft shares initially rose after the company released its quarterly results on Jan. 24. But the action reversed once the company’s executives started talking about developments in its cloud business during the subsequent call with analysts.

The bearish case for stocks

Jeffrey Bierman, a stock trader with decades of experience, shares his perspective on why we’re still in a bear market for stocks in a Q&A with Michael Sincere. The next two sections fit into his market thesis.

Maybe investors should still think about value stocks

Bierman said, “Value dominates in a bear market and growth dominates in a bull market.”

In 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 18.1%, while the S&P 500 growth index fell 29% and the S&P 500 value index fell only 5%, the all with dividends reinvested, according to FactSet.

Value stocks — those of mature, slower-growing but stable companies that trade at relatively low earnings relative to expectations — could continue to be a haven for investors who don’t believe in a broad U.S. rally.

Bill Nygren, who co-manages the Oakmark fund, shares five stock picking tactics and six value stock picks with Michael Brush.

How about investment income?

Bierman also said investors should look to generate income during a bear market. “If you can get 4% for a bond with half the risk of the S&P 500, then it’s worth buying bonds because the returns are safe and the volatility is lower,” he said.

What if you want to generate more income than you can with Treasuries while seeking long-term stock market growth? Here’s an exchange-traded fund with a high monthly dividend that’s designed to be less volatile than the S&P 500.

MarketWatch Metrics — Housing by the Numbers

MarketWatch Metrics is a new column that can show you how to use data when making financial decisions. This week, Katie Marriner shares data from the National Association of Home Builders that shows how many people are being “locked out” of the mortgage market as home prices rise.

Will house prices go down where you live?

Home sales fell last year, but prices did not, in part because so many people who had locked in low-rate mortgages knew not to budge. But now Fannie Mae has raised its estimates of house prices falling in 2023 and 2024. In an interview with Aarthi Swaminathan, Fannie Chief Economist Doug Duncan studies the market and shares warning signs that may indicate falling house prices in your city.

“Absolutely no money”

It can be hard to put some concepts into words, but Suze Orman summed up many people’s financial outlook in a CNBC interview this week: “Most Americans today have absolutely no money, if you look at it,” she said, citing research. by SecureSave, a company she co-founded.

According to a SecureSave survey, two-thirds of Americans would be unable to pay the bill for a $400 emergency. You may not be two-thirds, but this information could help you in your own personal finance discussions with family and friends.

In the meantime, here’s what Orman is doing with his own money.

How to divorce

The emotional impact of a divorce can be devastating, but the financial complications can be exasperating. Beth Pinsker looks at all the financial aspects that need to be considered when doing the big split.

An upcoming Kimberly-Clark attraction that will “blow your mind”

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) makes Scott toilet paper, Huggies diapers, and owns many other popular consumer brands, including Kleenex and Depend. The company disappointed investors with its 2023 guidance, but CEO Michael Hsu was excited for a new product release in the second half. He didn’t mince words during a January 25 conference call with analysts.

