Metals stock declares 10:1 stock split, posts higher-than-ever sales and PAT growth in Q3

With a market valuation of 1108.26 Cr, Hi Tech Pipes Ltd. is a small cap company active in the metal industry. In the Indian pipe industry, Hi-Tech Pipes Limited (HTPL) is a well-known brand. Hi-Tech Pipes, one of India’s leading ERW pipe suppliers and manufacturers, is headquartered in New Delhi. For a variety of industries, including infrastructure, telecommunications, defense, power distribution, railroads, airports, real estate, automotive and agriculture, the company manufactures a large variety of steel tubes and pipes. The company announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal 23, which show the largest increase ever in sales volume and net profit. The company also announced a 10:1 stock split.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that the board of directors at its meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, January 28, 2023, approved the subdivision/split of the company’s existing shares into one share having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees one only) each, fully paid into ten (10) shares having a face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) each payment fully paid and amendment consequence of the capital clause (Clause V) of the Company’s Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of the shareholders and other competent authorities.”

Citing the rationale for the stock split, Hi-Tech Pipes’ board advised stock exchanges to improve the liquidity of the company’s stock in the stock market and make it more affordable for small retail investors.

On a consolidated basis, the company recorded operating revenue of Rs.569.29 Crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs.440.02 Crore in Q3FY22, registering a growth of 29% year-on-year. In Q3FY23, the company reported its highest ever net sales volumes, up 40% to 91,232 tons from 65,088 tons in Q3FY22. Hi Tech Pipes posted its highest net profit ever in the third quarter of FY23 as PAT soared 28% to Rs. 13.02 crore from Rs. 10.17 crore in the quarter of prior year, as the company’s EBITDA increased by 14% to Rs28.58 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs25.09 crore in Q3FY22.

The company also disclosed that it began commercial production of a color coating line in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the quarter ending December 2022, with an installed capacity of 50,000. MTPA.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ajay Kumar Bansal, President and Managing Director of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. said: During this quarter, the company recorded a healthy set of figures in terms of revenue, highest sales volume and profitability, mainly due to better capacity utilization, better realization of sales and an increase in the share of value-added products. Commercial production of our new color coating line started this month, we are pleased that this high-margin value-added product will further contribute to the company’s mixed-level margin in the medium to long term.”

In line with our commitment to the environment and our energy self-sufficiency, I am pleased to announce that the maximum energy requirements of our Sikendrabad, UP plant will now be met by renewable resources. As a company, we have always been committed to meeting the demands of society as well as those of nature. Not only from an environmental perspective, this development will also help us significantly reduce the cost of our manufacturing process,” added Mr. Ajay Kumar Bansal.

On Friday, shares of Hi-Tech Pipes Limited closed on the NSE at 910.60 each, down 3.20% from the previous close of 940.70.

