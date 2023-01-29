Connect with us

Business

Metals stock declares 10:1 stock split, posts higher-than-ever sales and PAT growth in Q3

 


With a market valuation of 1108.26 Cr, Hi Tech Pipes Ltd. is a small cap company active in the metal industry. In the Indian pipe industry, Hi-Tech Pipes Limited (HTPL) is a well-known brand. Hi-Tech Pipes, one of India’s leading ERW pipe suppliers and manufacturers, is headquartered in New Delhi. For a variety of industries, including infrastructure, telecommunications, defense, power distribution, railroads, airports, real estate, automotive and agriculture, the company manufactures a large variety of steel tubes and pipes. The company announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal 23, which show the largest increase ever in sales volume and net profit. The company also announced a 10:1 stock split.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that the board of directors at its meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, January 28, 2023, approved the subdivision/split of the company’s existing shares into one share having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees one only) each, fully paid into ten (10) shares having a face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) each payment fully paid and amendment consequence of the capital clause (Clause V) of the Company’s Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of the shareholders and other competent authorities.”

Citing the rationale for the stock split, Hi-Tech Pipes’ board advised stock exchanges to improve the liquidity of the company’s stock in the stock market and make it more affordable for small retail investors.

On a consolidated basis, the company recorded operating revenue of Rs.569.29 Crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs.440.02 Crore in Q3FY22, registering a growth of 29% year-on-year. In Q3FY23, the company reported its highest ever net sales volumes, up 40% to 91,232 tons from 65,088 tons in Q3FY22. Hi Tech Pipes posted its highest net profit ever in the third quarter of FY23 as PAT soared 28% to Rs. 13.02 crore from Rs. 10.17 crore in the quarter of prior year, as the company’s EBITDA increased by 14% to Rs28.58 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs25.09 crore in Q3FY22.

The company also disclosed that it began commercial production of a color coating line in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the quarter ending December 2022, with an installed capacity of 50,000. MTPA.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ajay Kumar Bansal, President and Managing Director of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. said: During this quarter, the company recorded a healthy set of figures in terms of revenue, highest sales volume and profitability, mainly due to better capacity utilization, better realization of sales and an increase in the share of value-added products. Commercial production of our new color coating line started this month, we are pleased that this high-margin value-added product will further contribute to the company’s mixed-level margin in the medium to long term.”

In line with our commitment to the environment and our energy self-sufficiency, I am pleased to announce that the maximum energy requirements of our Sikendrabad, UP plant will now be met by renewable resources. As a company, we have always been committed to meeting the demands of society as well as those of nature. Not only from an environmental perspective, this development will also help us significantly reduce the cost of our manufacturing process,” added Mr. Ajay Kumar Bansal.

On Friday, shares of Hi-Tech Pipes Limited closed on the NSE at 910.60 each, down 3.20% from the previous close of 940.70.

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Pass the contest

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/metal-stock-declares-10-1-stock-split-posts-higher-ever-sales-pat-growth-in-q3-11674906846235.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: