The stock market gained more than Tk 101.85 billion in capital last week

The stock market passed the fourth week of the current month (January) with a capital gain of 101.85 billion taka in four days, according to analysis of capital market data on Saturday. The capital of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) was Tk 7.56 trillion at the start of trading on the first business day last week. On the last day after Thursday’s transaction, the capital stood at 7.67 trillion taka, an increase of 101.85 billion taka. The stock market’s capital gain in the previous week was 21.49 billion taka in the previous week, according to a UNB report. Investor capital has risen in the market for two consecutive weeks.



Last week (January 22-26), trading took place over five business days. The first trading day marked a decline in the index, followed by a rise in the index over the next four consecutive days. During this period, a total of 387 stocks and shares were traded on DSE. Among them, the stock prices of 63 companies rose, 119 fell and 205 remained unchanged. Of the companies listed the previous week, 114 rose, 68 fell and 205 were unchanged. The number of companies cutting prices increased from the previous week. However, the DSE’s main index rose 30 points from the previous week to 6,296 points the previous week as share prices of several companies rose. Of the other two DSE indices, the DSES index rose 6 points to 1,374 points and the DS-30 index rose 22 points to 2,230 points from the previous week. Although the index rose, the trading volume fell. Last week, the total transaction at DSE was 30.50 billion taka, which was exchanged the previous week for 38.50 billion taka. That is, 8.0 billion Tk of transactions decreased and as a percentage they decreased by 20.78%. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), another capital market in the country, also traded in the same state. Last week, the overall CSE index rose 89 points to 18,565 points. 631.9 million taka were traded during this period, compared to 1.04 billion taka the previous week. Among listed companies, stock prices of 61 companies rose, 83 fell and 134 remained unchanged.

