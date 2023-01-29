Business
Wall St Week Ahead Recession fears challenge energy stocks after bumper year
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) – A potential U.S. recession and tough comparisons to a bumper 2022 are weighing on energy stocks’ prospects for a stunning new run from a year ago, despite considered valuations like still relatively cheap.
The S&P 500 energy sector (.SPNY) is up 4.2% year-to-date, slightly lagging the rise of the broader index (.SPX). The sector saw a 59% jump in 2022, an otherwise brutal year for stocks that saw the S&P 500 fall 19.4%.
Energy bulls argue sector valuations bolster the case for a third consecutive year of gains, which would be the first such feat for the group since 2013. Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Global Wealth Management are among the Wall Street firms recommending energy stocks.
Despite last year’s run, the sector trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10x, compared to 17x for the broader market, and many of its stocks offer strong dividend yields. The potential returns for shareholders were highlighted this week when shares of Chevron (CVX.N) rose nearly 5% after announcing plans to buy $75 billion worth of its stock.
Some investors, however, fear that energy companies will struggle to boost profits after huge jumps in 2022, especially if a widely expected economic slowdown in the United States hits commodity prices.
“The group appears to be holding up well, but there is some apprehension as investors worry about an economic downturn and what that will do to demand,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at DakotaWealth.
He said he is slightly overweight the energy sector, including shares of Chevron and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N).
Economists and analysts in a Reuters survey forecast U.S. crude to average $84.84 a barrel in 2023, from an average price of $94.33 last year, citing expectations of economic weakness world. US crude prices have recently settled around $80 a barrel.
At the same time, many investors have bolstered their holdings of energy stocks in 2022 after years of avoiding the sector, which had often underperformed the broader market due to concerns such as corporate misallocation of capital. and uncertainties about the future of fossil fuels. Sector weightings in the S&P 500 nearly doubled last year to 5.2%.
However, that momentum could run out of steam, said Aaron Dunn, co-head of the value equity team at Eaton Vance.
“People have come back to energy in a big way,” he said. “We’ve had this tailwind for the last two years that everyone was underinvested in energy. I don’t think that’s the case anymore.”
And while energy companies are expected to deliver strong quarterly reports in the coming weeks after a roaring 2022, those numbers may have set the bar high for this year.
With 30% of the sector’s 23 companies reported so far, fourth-quarter energy earnings are expected to be up 60% year-over-year and 155% for full-year 2022, according to Refintiv IBES. But earnings are expected to fall 15% this year, the biggest drop among the 11 S&P 500 sectors.
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) are among the reports expected next week, when investors will also focus on the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.
Last year was a banner year,” said Matthew Miskin, co-head of investment strategy at John Hancock Investment Management. “Now they have to try to beat that to show growth, and I think that going to be a challenge.
In the meantime, optimistic investors point to favorable corporate uses of shareholders.
The energy sector’s 3.43% dividend yield at year-end 2022 was nearly double the overall index level, according to Howard Silverblatt, principal analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Energy companies executed $22 billion in share buybacks in the third quarter, just over 10% of all S&P 500 buybacks.
From a total return perspective, this is where I think energy can still continue to differentiate itself from the broader market, said Noah Barrett, head of energy and utilities sector research. public at Janus Henderson Investors.
Others, however, think there could be more value in areas of the market that were cut down last year. Dunn of Eaton Vance said stocks in areas such as consumer discretionary and industrials might look more attractive.
“Energy is probably doing well this year, but I think there are a lot of sectors in the market that have done very poorly and found great opportunities,” he said.
Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/wall-st-week-ahead-recession-fears-pose-challenge-energy-shares-after-stellar-2023-01-27/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British investors in Bollywood’s 50 million bond crash
- Wall St Week Ahead Recession fears challenge energy stocks after bumper year
- Journalist: Elon Musk gave a childish answer to the investor’s question
- Turkey issues travel warning to Europe following protests
- British tech startups rushed overseas after R&D tax cut
- Anurag Kashyap says mainstream Indian cinema is becoming cheap copies of Hollywood
- UK worried about US green subsidy law, says Hunt
- Kaesang wants to enter politics, Jokowi: I do not participate
- Robert Morris and Evgeni Malkin host a hockey game in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities
- SRK’s Pathaan is the fastest Bollywood film to enter the Rs 400 crore club in the world
- The 9 fashion trends you’re about to see everywhere in 2023
- US could be at war with China in 2025, Air Force general predicts