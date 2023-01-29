Wall St Week Ahead Recession fears challenge energy stocks after bumper year

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) – A potential U.S. recession and tough comparisons to a bumper 2022 are weighing on energy stocks’ prospects for a stunning new run from a year ago, despite considered valuations like still relatively cheap.

The S&P 500 energy sector (.SPNY) is up 4.2% year-to-date, slightly lagging the rise of the broader index (.SPX). The sector saw a 59% jump in 2022, an otherwise brutal year for stocks that saw the S&P 500 fall 19.4%.

Energy bulls argue sector valuations bolster the case for a third consecutive year of gains, which would be the first such feat for the group since 2013. Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Global Wealth Management are among the Wall Street firms recommending energy stocks.

Despite last year’s run, the sector trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10x, compared to 17x for the broader market, and many of its stocks offer strong dividend yields. The potential returns for shareholders were highlighted this week when shares of Chevron (CVX.N) rose nearly 5% after announcing plans to buy $75 billion worth of its stock.

Some investors, however, fear that energy companies will struggle to boost profits after huge jumps in 2022, especially if a widely expected economic slowdown in the United States hits commodity prices.

“The group appears to be holding up well, but there is some apprehension as investors worry about an economic downturn and what that will do to demand,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at DakotaWealth.

He said he is slightly overweight the energy sector, including shares of Chevron and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N).

Energy sector vs S&P 500 over two years

Economists and analysts in a Reuters survey forecast U.S. crude to average $84.84 a barrel in 2023, from an average price of $94.33 last year, citing expectations of economic weakness world. US crude prices have recently settled around $80 a barrel.

At the same time, many investors have bolstered their holdings of energy stocks in 2022 after years of avoiding the sector, which had often underperformed the broader market due to concerns such as corporate misallocation of capital. and uncertainties about the future of fossil fuels. Sector weightings in the S&P 500 nearly doubled last year to 5.2%.

However, that momentum could run out of steam, said Aaron Dunn, co-head of the value equity team at Eaton Vance.

“People have come back to energy in a big way,” he said. “We’ve had this tailwind for the last two years that everyone was underinvested in energy. I don’t think that’s the case anymore.”

Presence of the energy sector in the US stock market

And while energy companies are expected to deliver strong quarterly reports in the coming weeks after a roaring 2022, those numbers may have set the bar high for this year.

With 30% of the sector’s 23 companies reported so far, fourth-quarter energy earnings are expected to be up 60% year-over-year and 155% for full-year 2022, according to Refintiv IBES. But earnings are expected to fall 15% this year, the biggest drop among the 11 S&P 500 sectors.

Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) are among the reports expected next week, when investors will also focus on the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

Last year was a banner year,” said Matthew Miskin, co-head of investment strategy at John Hancock Investment Management. “Now they have to try to beat that to show growth, and I think that going to be a challenge.

In the meantime, optimistic investors point to favorable corporate uses of shareholders.

The energy sector’s 3.43% dividend yield at year-end 2022 was nearly double the overall index level, according to Howard Silverblatt, principal analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Energy companies executed $22 billion in share buybacks in the third quarter, just over 10% of all S&P 500 buybacks.

From a total return perspective, this is where I think energy can still continue to differentiate itself from the broader market, said Noah Barrett, head of energy and utilities sector research. public at Janus Henderson Investors.

Others, however, think there could be more value in areas of the market that were cut down last year. Dunn of Eaton Vance said stocks in areas such as consumer discretionary and industrials might look more attractive.

“Energy is probably doing well this year, but I think there are a lot of sectors in the market that have done very poorly and found great opportunities,” he said.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili

