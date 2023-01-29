Weekly Review: Stock Markets Will Remain Positive on IMF Negotiations





KARACHI: Pakistani equities could have positive sentiments over the next week due to the expected resumption of talks between the authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said with the visit of the IMF mission to Pakistan for the 9th review of the program, investor sentiment should remain strong. READ MORE: Stocks shed 396 points as investors opt to take profits If the review passes, Pakistan will receive 1.1 billion dollars and can obtain aid from friendly countries. However, concerns about inflationary pressures emanating from these measures could potentially intensify in the immediate to medium term due to high domestic fuel prices, rising electricity and gas tariffs as well as the impact on business profitability as a result of high input costs. READ MORE: Pakistani stocks gain 1,061 points to celebrate floating exchange rate The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index is currently trading at a PER of 3.9x (2023) against the Asia-Pacific regional average of 12.2x while offering a dividend yield of 10.5% against 2.8% offered by the region. The market was flat at the opening bell due to concerns over a possible massive hike in the key rate by the SBP. However, the index saw strong momentum after the SBP announced only a 100 basis point increase in the policy rate. READ MORE: Pakistani stocks extend gains on upbeat economic outlook In addition, the government made a bold call for the resumption of the IMF program and its ninth review, and announced that it would take strict measures to fulfill the conditions precedent to the resumption of talks (such as raising tariffs gas and electricity, and the imposition of additional taxes and flood control). sample). During the week, the government implemented a market-determined exchange rate (which is one of the preconditions of the IMF), which allowed the Pakistani rupee to record an all-time low of 262 .60 PKR to $ (depreciation of 35.93 PKR | 15.64% WoW). READ MORE: Pakistani stocks jump 612 points to welcome higher interest rates In response, the IMF agreed to send a mission to Pakistan next week. Investors welcomed these developments and the robust sentiment lifted the market above the 40,000 level. Meanwhile, the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $923 million to $3.7 billion (the lowest since February 2014). However, the market closed at 40,451 points, gaining 2,043 points | 5.3% WoW (highest weekly return since April 15, 2022). Positive sector contributions came from i) Banks (653 points), ii) Fertilizers (328 points), iii) E&P (308 points) and iv) Cement (197 points). While the sectors that contributed negatively are i) Pharma (24 points) and Auto Parts (10 points). Positive contributors at the certificate level were HBL (283 points), ENGRO (198 points), PSEL (150 points), TRG (139 points) and OGDC (126 points). Meanwhile, the negative stock contribution came from SYS (78 points), INDU (14 points) and HINOON (14 points). Foreign purchases continued this week, reaching $2.8 million, compared to a net purchase of $4.9 million last week. Large purchases were seen in Banks ($3.0m) and Energy ($0.6m). On the local front, sales were reported by insurance ($8.8 million), followed by business ($3.9 million). Average volumes came in at 217 million shares (up 52% ​​on WoW) while the average traded value was $33.9 million (up 56% on WoW). at $33.9 million (up 56% on WoW).

