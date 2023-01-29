Business
Stock market: Wall Street ends in the red for its first session of the year
(Photo: Getty Images)
MARKET REVIEW. The New York Stock Exchange ended its first session of 2023 in the red, continuing the gloomy trend of the end of the previous year, weighed down in particular on Tuesday by the fall in shares of Tesla and Apple..
The Toronto Stock Exchange closed the first session of the year up 0.3%, as losses in the energy sector were offset by gains in several other sectors.
To (re)consult market news
Stock market indices at closing
In Toronto, the S&P/TSX gains 58.85 points (+0.30%) to 19,443.77 points.
In New York, the S&P500 down 15.36 points (-0.40%) to 3,824.14 points.
them Nasdaq fell 79.50 points (-0.76%) to 10,386.98 points.
them DOW fell 10.88 points (-0.03%) to 33,136.37 points.
them dive fell from $0.0054 (-0.7315%) to $0.7315.
them oil closed down US$3.14 (-3.91%) at US$77.12.
L’gold rose by US$18.90 (+1.03%) to US$1,845.10.
them bitcoins fell $65.10 (-0.39%) to $16,670.96.
The context
Wall Street had briefly started the session higher after a long New Year’s weekend, looking set to rebound from the worst year since 2008 for the stock market.
But equities could not maintain this positive momentum, “as the restrictive policy” of the American central bank (Fed) “and the fears of recession remained in the center of the concerns of the investors”, commented Edward Moya, analyst at ‘Oanda.
The hunt for bargains, motivated at the start of the session by low share prices, has fizzled and “it is too early to start betting on a change in attitude from the Fed this year”, continued this analyst. “It will make the environment difficult for equities” at the start of the year, he added.
Bond rates, which had ended 2022 at 3.87% for 10-year US Treasuries, fell sharply to 3.76% at 4:30 p.m.
The gloomy mood of action-focused operators Tesla (TSLA)which again fell drastically to reach a new low since August 2020.
The title of the manufacturer of electric vehicles, which has already fallen by 65% last year, lost another 12.24%, to end at 108.10 dollars.
The action was punished severely as the Elon Musk-led group announced disappointing deliveries for the whole of last year on Monday.
The brand delivered 1.31 million electric vehicles in 2022, a record and a 40% year-on-year jump, but this remains below its own forecasts and Wall Street expectations.
“Fourth-quarter numbers fell short of target due to ongoing logistics issues, demand issues and increased competition from other manufacturers,” Schwab analysts said.
In the last quarter alone, deliveries amounted to 405,000 vehicles (+18%), while analysts expected 418,000.
A JPMorgan analyst has further lowered its earnings projections for the last quarter as well as for the whole of 2023, further depressing the stock.
Apple (AAPL) also made a bad impression by beating the Nasdaq, while the title of the apple firm fell 3.74% to US $ 125.07.
Suddenly, the valuation of this mega-cap in the tech sector, which had exceeded 3,000 billion dollars at the start of 2022, fell back below 2,000 billion dollars for the first time since last May. The title meanwhile is at its lowest since June 2021.
Apple seems to be facing delays in the delivery of its made in China iPhone 14 Pro.
Investors are also worried about rising interest rates, which could weigh on the cost of the manufacturer’s investments.
A large half of the S&P sectors ended in the red, led by energy (-3.62%) which followed the sharp decline in crude oil prices, due to concerns about global energy demand as that the spread of COVID-19 puts China’s economic reopening at risk.
Unscathed, the communications sector was up, notably jumping 3.66% to US$124.74 from when when)Facebook’s parent company.
Wednesday, the conglomerate General Electric (GE) will ratify the split of its health branch GE HealthCare and IPO.
Investors will also be watching the minutes of the Fed’s latest monetary meeting.

