Equity market gain limited as long-term investors stay away – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper

Kathmandu, January 28
The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index rose 4.40 points or 0.20%, recording the fifth consecutive week-on-week gain in the trading week between 23 and 26 January.
Although the market has seen steady growth in recent weeks, high interest rates, the central bank’s decision to limit marginal lending and apply a 150% risk weight to equity lending, among other factors, have caused fundamental and long-term investors not to re-enter the market at present, preventing the secondary market from following a steady growth trajectory, according to stakeholders.
According to Tulsi Ram Dhakal, Chairman of the Nepal Investors Forum (NIF), although the market has seen steady growth recently, nearly 95% of investors are currently traders or short-term investors. “There are currently three types of investors in the market. Short-term investors like traders, those who invest through initial public offerings (IPOs), and long-term investors. With a high interest rate on lending and risk weighting of 150% on equity lending alongside the imposed limitation of Rs 120 million on margin lending, many investors have refrained from entering the market for the time being. professional and fundamental investors are not re-entering the sector, it is difficult for the market to take an uptrend,” he said.
He also believed that the market could continue to grow at a strong pace in the coming days and expressed his belief that the problems seen in the economy and the equity market will be resolved during the next mid-term review of the Monetary Policy. “If the central bank wishes, it has a list of tools it can use to solve the current problems. I believe that the NRB will create an appropriate environment and use its tools at hand to relieve the situation of liquidity after the review. This will eventually cope with the increase in interest rates and also increase the flow of investments in the market,” he said.
The sensitive index, which measures the performance of class “A” shares, lost 0.46% to 413.14 points during the reporting period.
Meanwhile, the free float index which measures the performance of actually traded stocks edged up 0.13% or 0.20 points to settle at 153.51 during the week in review.
A total of 36.35 million shares were traded during the review week through 219,940 trades which amounted to over Rs 13.19 billion. The weekly turnover increased by more than 12% from the previous week when 33.43 million shares changed hands through 191,732 transactions totaling Rs 11.69 billion.
It can be noted that the market was only open three days the previous week, compared to four days in the review week. In this regard, the average daily turnover for the past week was Rs 3.89 billion compared to Rs 3.29 billion this week.
The benchmark had opened at 2,178.81 points on Monday before losing 13.71 points at the close. The market gained 8.25 points on Tuesday to close at 2,173.25 points before jumping 10.37 points on Wednesday to 2,183.62 points. On Thursday, the benchmark fell 0.41 points to close at 2,183.21 points for the trading week.
More than half of the subgroups landed in the red this week.
The bank, the most weighted subgroup by market capitalization, landed at 1,401.14 points, down 0.04% or 0.40 points. Development Banks fell 2.04% or 80.25 points to 3,849 points; investment fell by 2.01% or 1.42 points to 69.37 points; manufacturing and processing fell 1% or 52.73 points to 5,239.76 points; the others fell by 0.84% or 13.18 points to 1,562.85 points, UCITS fell by 0.67% or 0.10 point to 14.86 points and microfinance fell by 0.12% or 5, 84 points to settle at 4,822.74 points.
Meanwhile, non-life insurance led the pack of winners, rising 2.98% or 274.70 points to 9,488.40 points, followed by life insurance, up 2.91% or 312 .01 points to 11,025.11 points.
Hospitality and tourism jumped 2.28% or 75.31 points to 3,375.36 points; finance progressed by 2.05% or 37.19 points to settle at 1,851.13 points; trading rose 1.08% or 24.98 points to 2,337.28 points and hydro gained 0.79% or 21.45 points to settle at 2,727.52 points during the week of negotiation.
A version of this article appears in the January 29, 2023 printing of The Himalayan Times.
