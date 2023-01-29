Experts, Markets expected to stabilize by next week, SEBI report, stock market, India

Mumbai: Market expert Siddharth Kuanwala said on Friday stock markets are likely to stabilize by next week when regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) releases a report on falling stocks this week.

“A review has already been initiated by SEBI. Let’s wait for its report which will make it very clear what is what,” the expert told ANI. Asked about the massive sale of Adani Group shares triggered by a Hindenburg research report, he told ANI: “A foreign agency has submitted a report indicating that there has been manipulation and that they have problems of the group’s debt level. And, they had taken a short position in the market.”

The Adani Group has accused the New York-based investment firm of “stock manipulation and accounting fraud”. general market sentiments have gone down,” Kuanwala said.

The market expert pointed out that this had sparked panic among investors over the past few days and after Friday’s market session closed, SEBI ordered a further review of the matter.

“Let’s see, by next week the market should stabilize,” the expert said.

In the last two trading sessions on Wednesday and Friday, Adani Group lost Rs 4.17 lakh crore in market cap. According to Kuanwala, markets are usually impacted by news. “Now this is serious news, that’s why the markets reacted – the big (investors), the small, everyone reacted. When there is negativity, the reactions are stronger and c “That’s why the selling pressure and reactions are strong. The buyers are moving and the stock price is not able to hold.” Shares of several Indian banks and the Life Insurance Corporation of India also plunged on Friday amid concerns over their exposure to the Adani Group.

Asking why LIC shares also fell, the market analyst said the country’s largest insurer bought a stake in the Adani group of companies. “Again, it’s a cascading effect. Investors wondered why this company took a stake in the company,” he said. “Because LIC has a wonderful name and a leading brand and I would say the investor feedback on the company speaks volumes. It has a good presence and goodwill.

The expert said that investors are wondering why LIC took a share in the Adani group of companies. He said: “The selling pressures have hit LIC as well. But LIC, as a sole proprietorship, is a strong and robust business and the biggest in the life business.”

KK Mittal, a stock market expert, said: “The sale of shares in the Adani company takes place after the publication of the Hindenburg Group report. They (Hindenburg Group) are basically short sellers and they speculate in the stock market by selling short. This report is also released just a day before the Adani Group comes with its FPO (follow-up offer). So, certainly, there is a mischievous gamble on this. the losses of the investors that people were talking about in LIC are moot… I’m sure LIC must have acquired the shares a long time ago at a very low cost. So, it’s a theoretical loss at the moment, but they must be sitting on a huge profit when it comes to Adani shares. And they must have recorded even a profit because their acquisition cost is low. And, everything we’re talking about is theoretical loss.

He said: “Adani Group’s market capitalization has gone down. So there is a notional loss but it is not a recognized loss.” As advice, he said: “I think investors should wait. Don’t panic sell the shares because Hindenburg in the past has also done this against other companies. They’ve released reports and sold short in the market. There are ulterior motives. in speculating and betting on stocks. So, from an ethical point of view, I do not know to what extent it is correct that before publishing such reports, they initiate their sell position in the market and based on that they try to manipulate the market.” Stock market expert DK Mishra said, “Due to this research report, Sensex and Nifty crashed. a particular impact on Adani as it gained overall market share in the joint Nifty and Sensex indices. The impact is quite high temporarily for a day or two of trading.”

Mishra said: “A lot of money has been wiped out. I don’t expect much downside now because in these two or three days when the market is closed, people will have time to study, analyze and then take an appropriate and thoughtful call.” He said: “Thanks to our regulators of the Indian stock market, everything is very intact – the market is very intact and the country’s growth story is intact. So at that level, I think there is no There is nothing to panic about because the market will be mishra said: “As far as LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is concerned, they are a group of systematic investors. LIC is not the kind of ‘institution that invested suddenly or at a high price. Institutions like LIC are entering the market in a very strong way on a regular basis.’ Regarding their exposure to the Adani group of companies, Mishra said, “Whatever the investments are, they are maintained over a period of time. As the company grows, the valuation of the shares also reaches a very high level.”

He added: “So any correction in the Adani Group will definitely affect the investment, but it is currently a notional loss at the moment. But any loss on sales can only be counted once the shares sold or realized.”