



By Dipo The best of Dipo The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited fell 0.18% on Friday as investors sold shares of Access Holdings, Guinness Nigeria, Cadbury Nigeria, MTN Nigeria and seven others. Cutix ended as the worst performing stock after topping the losers chart, with a price depreciation of 8.11% to close at N2.04. International Breweries fell 6.12% to settle at N4.60, GlaxoSmithKline fell 4.41% to close at N6.50, Access Holdings fell 4.26% to N9.00 and Guinness Nigeria fell 3.71% to finish at 70 N. 00. On the other hand, CAP topped the winners board after rising 9.83% to N19.55, Northern Nigerian Flour Mills rose 9.76% to N6.75, Japaul rose 9.68 % to 34 Kobo, Tripple Gee improved 9.38 percent to N1.05, and Cornerstone Insurance was up 9.26 percent to 59 Kobo. Despite the loss, at the close of trading, the market scope ended positively with 24 price winners and 11 price losers, indicating strong investor sentiment. According to the analysis, the bearish result was triggered by the poor performance of the consumer goods and banking sectors, which lost 0.39% and 0.03% respectively. However, the insurance space appreciated 0.36%, the energy sector rose 0.13% and the industrial goods counter closed up 0.01%. When the market closed for the day, the All-Share Index (ASI) fell 95.08 points to 52,657.88 points from 52,752.96 points, and the market capitalization fell from 52 billion naira to 28,681 billion naira vs 28,733 billion naira. In the last trading session of the week, investors traded 171.1 million shares worth 2.3 billion naira in 3,599 trades, down from 139.7 million worth 2, 0 billion naira traded in 3,549 deals on Thursday, indicating an increase in deal volume, value and value. the number of transactions by 22.48%, 15.00% and 1.41%, respectively. Fidelity Bank ended the day as the most active stock with 26.7 million units traded, with Chams trading 17.8 million units. FBN Holdings traded 15.1 million shares, Japaul sold 9.1 million shares and GTCO traded 8.7 million shares.

