The stock market appears to be moving sideways
The local stock market is expected to maintain its sideways movement this week as investors wait for more clarity on the US Federal Reserve’s next policy action.
The Fed is scheduled to meet Jan. 31-Feb. 1, and analysts expect a rate cut amid further cooling in US inflation.
Investors are now gearing up for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting and the launch of the corporate earnings report early next month, equity research analyst Neil Andrew Maderaje said.
Analysts said that despite better than expected gross domestic product growth in 2022, the market still failed to break above the 7,150 resistance level last week. This could indicate that investors were still waiting for more catalysts to drive the market forward, they said.
The Philippine Statistics Authority announced last week that GDP grew 7.6% in 2022, faster than the 5.7% growth in 2021.
It also exceeded the government’s growth target of 6.5% to 7.5% for the year despite higher inflation and higher interest rates.
We think it’s best to sit on the sidelines for now, Mercantile Securities said.
The Philippine Stock Exchange’s flagship index closed at 7,052.16 on Friday, with stock prices mostly trading sideways, and the broader all-stock index rose 0.40% to 3,697. .63.
Foreign investors were net buyers of shares worth 1.78 billion pesos last week.
Meanwhile, Wall Street stocks ended a positive week on an upbeat note on Friday after data showed a further decline in US inflation, while European stocks faltered before ending the session with meager gains. .
A US inflation benchmark closely watched by the Federal Reserve showed further moderation in December, official data showed.
The personal consumption expenditure price index rose 5.0% last month from a year ago, a smaller increase than in November but still above the Fed’s target rate.
Fed policymakers hinted the central bank could adopt a quarter-point interest rate hike next week, smaller than a string of recent increases and enough change to raise hopes investors of a policy change.
There’s definitely potential for a soft landing, or at least it hasn’t been ruled out, said B. Riley Financial analyst Art Hogan.
The broad-based S&P 500 ended at 4,070.56, up 0.3% for the day and 2.5% for the week.
Central banks have spent the past year raising borrowing costs to combat soaring prices and any sign of strength in the economy was seen as a bad sign that authorities would continue to tighten policy sharply, threatening business profits.
The European Central Bank is also holding a monetary policy meeting next week, with analysts expecting a rate hike of 50 basis points.
Towards the end of the year, worries focused on a possible global recession caused by restrictive policies, with several observers warning that major economies were at risk of suffering a so-called hard landing.
Thursday’s U.S. growth numbers showed a slowdown in 2022 from a year earlier, but better-than-expected performance in recent months. This has been described as a Goldilocks scenario where the numbers are neither too good nor too bad.
Yet there remains the lingering jitters of a possible downturn.
There is a lag between interest rate hikes and the effect on the economy, it remains difficult to predict the extent to which Federal Reserve actions so far are having the desired dampening effect, noted the Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.
More pessimistic investors suggest the latest quarter of growth could be the last before previous increases take full effect, potentially pushing the economy into recession this spring, he said.
Investors are also keeping a nervous eye on the earnings season, which has been mixed so far. With AFP
