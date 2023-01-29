These 2 stocks send out hyper-bullish signals

As January draws to a close, we broke out of last year’s downtrend and saw solid gains in the first month of the year, 6% on the S&P 500, 11% on the NASDAQ focused on technology, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods. Inflation remains high, the Fed continues to raise interest rates and there is still a lot of uncertainty about the course of the Russian war in Ukraine and what China will do as it moves away from the COVID lockdowns.

So what to do, to find the right stocks for gains? Market headwinds and the sheer volume of data naturally generated by the actions of thousands of traders investing in thousands of stocks has created a dump of information too great to fully comprehend. The best professional analysts tend to focus on a single industry and develop expertise and that takes years. The retail investor doesn’t have that kind of time to waste.

But we live in the digital age and information technology can encompass what the human mind cannot. The TipRanks Smart Score algorithm addresses this need, for data collection and collation, and takes it a step further by rating each stock against 8 factors known to correlate with future outperformance, then distills those ratings into a single score. , based on the familiar 1-10 scale, so investors can see at a glance the leading chance for any equity.

Using the Smart Score tool, we looked for two stocks with the Perfect 10 score. They make an interesting pair to look at; both feature strong buy consensus ratings and show how a stock can achieve a perfect smart score of 10 without perfect scores for each factor. Here are the details and analyst commentary from Streets.

Leonard DRS (DRS)

The first “Perfect 10” title we review is Leonardo DRS, a company with 50 years of success in the defense industry. Leonardo has major contracts with the US military, with a recent $579 million contract to supply advanced thermal weapon sights and another $39.5 million contract to supply infrared facing sight systems. the future, and with the United States Navy, for which it supplies propulsion equipment for the new Columbia-class submarines. Other projects underway include the Navy’s 76 millimeter shipboard gun, air combat training systems for the Air Force, and target acquisition equipment for the Navy’s Apache helicopters. ‘army.

Leonardo DRS is a subsidiary of an Italian company, Leonardo SpA, which acquired military contractor DRS in 2008. Last year, the company entered into an all-stock merger agreement with RADA Electronic Industries, another manufacturing company. defense contractor, under which the two companies formed a combined entity to trade as DRS on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The merger was completed last November, with RADA shareholders owning 19.5% of the combined company and Leonardo’s parent company owning the remaining 80.5%.

The combined company will release its first quarterly results in the coming weeks. It should be noted that for 2021, the last full year before the merger, Leonardo DRS and RADA had combined full-year revenues of $2.7 billion.

On this defense contractor smart score, most of the factors are positive. Hedge fund holdings rose slightly and bloggers were 100% positive on the stock. Technicals show positive momentum of 39% for the 12-month period, and 12-month return on equity, a fundamental factor, is almost 26%. This corresponds to a Perfect 10 for the stock.

The headline caught the attention of Baird analyst Peter Arment, who writes: Investors are likely to take a “wait-and-see” approach over the next several quarters to assess the business model, organic growth prospects, as well as the expansion of margins. and FCF outlook. DRS is trading at a steep discount to its peers based on EV/EBITDA and FCF yield. We believe the discount should decrease over time, assuming DRS is able to execute key programs and management effectively allocates capital to niche M&As. The lack of an institutional investor base should be resolved if the Italian parent company, Leonardo SpA, decides to partially monetize its stake, which will improve public float and liquidity.

Arment, which holds a 5-star rating from TipRanks, gives DRS stocks an outperform rating, with a price target of $19 implying a 41% upside over the one-year horizon. (To see Arments’ prize list, Click here)

With 3 recent positive analyst reviews on file, DRS shares have a unanimous consensus rating of Strong Buy. The stock is trading at $13.48 and has an average price target of $15.24, a combination that gives 13% upside potential from current levels. (See DRS stock analysis on TipRanks)

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Next comes an energy value, Ovintiv. This company operates in the field of exploration and production of oil and gas, where it has principal assets in the Permian and Anadarko basins of Texas and Oklahoma, significant deposits of oil and of gas in some of the most hydrocarbon-rich regions of North America, and in the Montney Formation of the Alberta-British Columbia Border Zone. Additionally, the company has smaller assets in the Bakken and Uinta areas of Montana and Utah. Ovintiv is focused on producing high-yielding liquids, both oil and gas, and generating strong free cash flow to deliver shareholder returns.

Ovintiv will release its 2022 annual results at the end of February, but in the latest quarterly report, 3Q22, the company raised its 2022 production forecast to the range of 505 MBOE/d to 515 MBOE/d, an increase of 5,000 barrels per day. . Production in Q3 stood at 516 MBOE/d, at the top of the quarterly guidance.

Financially, Ovintiv posted a net profit of $1.19 billion in Q3, compared to a net loss of $72 million in 3Q21. The company had non-GAAP free cash flow of $437 million and returned $387 million to shareholders through a combination of buybacks and dividend payments.

Looking at the Smart Score, we see that Ovintiv benefited from strong bullish sentiment among financial bloggers, as well as a return on equity of 71% over the 12 month period. But a major boost came from hedge funds tracked by TipRanks, which last quarter increased their holdings of OVV by 4.2 million shares. These positives outweigh other factors that have shown negative results; a Perfect 10 smart score does not require all factors to be strongly positive.

in his assessment of Ovintiv, 5-star Mizuhos analyst Nitin Kumar will allay some investor concerns. He writes: Although the company began its cash back program earlier than planned in 2022, missed profits and increased capital forecasts have led many investors to question the stock depth, strategic commitment and execution history. We believe the company is better positioned to maintain FCF generation despite falling commodity prices in 2023 than its peers, which, coupled with rising cash yields, could provide some tailwinds for the stock.

Along with a Buy rating, Kumar places a price target of $68 on the stock, suggesting a 32% upside for the next 12 months. (To look at Kumars’ background, Click here)

This oil and gas player has garnered 11 recent reviews from analysts, with a breakdown of 9 buys and 2 takes for a strong buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $51.32 and its average price target of $65 implies a 27% year-over-year gain. (See Ovintiv stock analysis on TipRanks)

