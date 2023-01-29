Connect with us

Business

From now on, settlement in shares must take place within 24 hours. How does T+1 help the market?

 


The Indian market took a further step on January 27 by switching entirely to the “T+1” settlement option. Simply put, all trades in the equity segment will settle within 24 hours. With this, the Indian stock market has become a trend setter for the developed countries. This shorter settlement cycle is likely to improve market efficiency.

According to NSE, as of January 27, 2023, all securities, i.e. stocks, including shares of SMEs, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), infrastructure investment trusts (InvIT), gold sovereign bonds, government bonds, and corporate bonds traded in the equity segment will now settle only on a “T+1” basis.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The Indian capital market has been at the forefront of modernization and best practices for many years now, becoming a worthy model. emulation for emerging markets. Now, with the launch of the shorter T+1 settlement cycle, which no other country except China has, the Indian stock market is becoming a trend setter even for developed countries.”

The “T+1” settlement cycle is not a new phenomenon. Indian markets’ journey to shorten the settlement cycle began on September 7, 2021, when market regulator SEBI allowed exchanges to introduce “T+1” from January 1, 2022.

All market infrastructure institutions such as exchanges, clearinghouses and custodians have jointly finalized the roadmap for the implementation of the “T+1” settlement cycle and have been executing it in a phased manner.

NSE revealed that the first batch of securities switched to the “T+1” cycle on February 25 last year, and thereafter each month a batch of approximately 500 securities switched to this settlement option.

NSE pointed out that it witnessed more than 2.7 crore investor transactions (unique PANs) in the equity segment in fiscal 2022, and the number has already surpassed 2.3 crore in the past year. exercise too.

In terms of value, a healthy mix of participation was recorded among investors — individual investors accounting for 36%, followed by proprietary offices at 27%, foreign institutional investors at 15% and domestic institutional investors holding around 15% .

Vijayakumar said, “Since the move to T+1 is happening in a gradual manner, the transition will be smooth. Faster liquidity and reduced possibility of default under T+1 will improve market efficiency. “

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, believes that shortening the settlement cycle to “T+1” will bring significant capital gains to investors and improve risk mitigation for the entire industry.

It should be noted that globally, the majority of stock exchanges in developed countries, as well as emerging markets, follow the “T+2” settlement cycle.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Pass the contest

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/now-settlement-in-equity-shares-to-take-place-in-1-day-how-does-t-1-helps-11674912341744.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: