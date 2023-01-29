From now on, settlement in shares must take place within 24 hours. How does T+1 help the market?

The Indian market took a further step on January 27 by switching entirely to the “T+1” settlement option. Simply put, all trades in the equity segment will settle within 24 hours. With this, the Indian stock market has become a trend setter for the developed countries. This shorter settlement cycle is likely to improve market efficiency.

According to NSE, as of January 27, 2023, all securities, i.e. stocks, including shares of SMEs, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), infrastructure investment trusts (InvIT), gold sovereign bonds, government bonds, and corporate bonds traded in the equity segment will now settle only on a “T+1” basis.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The Indian capital market has been at the forefront of modernization and best practices for many years now, becoming a worthy model. emulation for emerging markets. Now, with the launch of the shorter T+1 settlement cycle, which no other country except China has, the Indian stock market is becoming a trend setter even for developed countries.”

The “T+1” settlement cycle is not a new phenomenon. Indian markets’ journey to shorten the settlement cycle began on September 7, 2021, when market regulator SEBI allowed exchanges to introduce “T+1” from January 1, 2022.

All market infrastructure institutions such as exchanges, clearinghouses and custodians have jointly finalized the roadmap for the implementation of the “T+1” settlement cycle and have been executing it in a phased manner.

NSE revealed that the first batch of securities switched to the “T+1” cycle on February 25 last year, and thereafter each month a batch of approximately 500 securities switched to this settlement option.

NSE pointed out that it witnessed more than 2.7 crore investor transactions (unique PANs) in the equity segment in fiscal 2022, and the number has already surpassed 2.3 crore in the past year. exercise too.

In terms of value, a healthy mix of participation was recorded among investors — individual investors accounting for 36%, followed by proprietary offices at 27%, foreign institutional investors at 15% and domestic institutional investors holding around 15% .

Vijayakumar said, “Since the move to T+1 is happening in a gradual manner, the transition will be smooth. Faster liquidity and reduced possibility of default under T+1 will improve market efficiency. “

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, believes that shortening the settlement cycle to “T+1” will bring significant capital gains to investors and improve risk mitigation for the entire industry.

It should be noted that globally, the majority of stock exchanges in developed countries, as well as emerging markets, follow the “T+2” settlement cycle.

