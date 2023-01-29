Business
MINISO Group Announces Management and Board Changes
GUANGZHOU, China, January 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEx: 9896) (“MINISO”, “MINISO Group” or the “Company”), a global retailer offering a variety of design-driven lifestyle products, today announced that Mr. Steven Saiyin Zhang resigned as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Director of the Company, effective January 31, 2023, for personal reasons and in order to spend more time with his family. Mr. steven zhang will continue to act as a principal consultant to the Company.
Following Mr. by Steven Zhang resignation, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) will consist of five members, including three independent non-executive directors and two executive directors. In addition, the board appointed Mr. Eason Jingjing Zhangcurrently Vice President of the Company’s Capital Markets, as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective January 31, 2023.
Mr. Guofu Yefounder, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of the company, said, “On behalf of our board of directors and the management team, I would like to thank Steven for his exemplary service and his important contributions. business, financial management, capital of the company markets transactions and corporate governance over the past 5 years since joining the company. His judgment and leadership have been instrumental in the growth of our company, earning respect and praise throughout the company.
“Steven has designed a detailed succession plan to transfer his responsibilities to Eason, who has played a key role in MINISO’s success in various capital markets transactions and several internal financial management projects, demonstrating a clear understanding of our business and building confidence in MINISO among the investment community.We look forward to working with him in his new role and together taking the Company to new heights.
Mr. Reason Zhang has served as the Company’s Vice President, Capital Markets since September 2022, responsible for the Company’s capital markets matters, including investor relations, strategic investments and acquisitions, as well as corporate strategy and treasury. Mr. Reason Zhang joined the Company in January 2021 as Head of Capital Markets. Since then, he has played a key role in the success of the Company in various capital markets transactions and several internal financial management projects. Mr. Reason Zhang has 12 years of experience in capital markets. He started his career in auditing at PricewaterhouseCoopers, after which he held various positions mainly in the capital markets in the United States, hong kong and Chinese AM equity markets Reason ZhangChartered Financial Analyst and Non-Practitioner Member of China Institute of Certified Public Accountants, earned his dual bachelor’s degree in Global History and Business Administration from Nankai University and is currently an FMBA Candidate of China Europe International Executive Program Business School.
Mr. steven zhang confirmed that he has no dispute or disagreement with the Board or the Company and that no matter relating to his resignation should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of design driven lifestyle products. The company serves consumers primarily through its extensive network of MINISO stores and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delicious surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetic design, quality and affordability are at the heart of every product in MINISO’s extensive product portfolio, and the company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since opening its first store in China in 2013, the company built its flagship brand “MINISO” as a globally recognized retail brand and established an extensive store network around the world. For more information, please visit https://ir.miniso.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “s ‘expects’, ‘anticipates,’ ‘aims’, ‘estimates’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘is/are likely’, ‘potential’, ‘continues’ or d “other similar expressions. MINISO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about MINISO’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the following: MINISO’s mission, objectives and strategies; future business developments, financial conditions and results of operations; the expected growth of the retail market and the retail market for branded varieties of lifestyle products in China and globally; expectations regarding market demand for and acceptance of MINISO’s products; expectations regarding MINISO’s relationships with consumers, suppliers, MINISO’s business partners, local distributors and other business partners; industry competition; the proposed use of the product; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to MINISO’s business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in MINISO’s filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and MINISO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
