Penny stock reports 1:1 free shares and stock split, up 815% from 52-week low

Global Capital Markets Ltd is a small cap company registered with RBI as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and has registered a market capitalization of 86.38 Cr Friday. The company was founded on 20th February 1989 and in 1995 the public issue of Rs.400.00 lacs was made. The board of directors of Global Capital Markets, at its meeting held on January 27, 2023 (Friday), declared free shares and a stock split that cannot be ignored for the future price performance of the shares which is now at its lower circuit level.

Global Capital Markets has informed stock exchanges that its Board of Directors has approved 1. To consider the sub-division of the par value of equity shares from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 1/-; 2. Increase in authorized capital from Rs. 30.00 Crore to Rs. 50.00 Crore. 3. Issuance of bonus participating shares of Rs. 1/- each in a ratio of 1:1 (i.e. the free issue of 1 share for 1 share held by members on the date of record) which will be decided in due course.”

The company also said in a stock filing that the company’s board of directors will meet on Thursday, February 9, 2023 to review and approve the unaudited financial results for the 3rd quarter ended December 31, 2022 for the fiscal year ended March 31. 2023.”

Shares of Global Capital Markets closed on the BSE on Friday at a lower circuit limit of 34.70 each, down 4.93% from the previous close of 36.50. The stock saw total volume of 37,863 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 60,617 shares. The share price went from 4.48 at the current market price level over the past five years, resulting in a multibagger yield of 674.55%. The share price went from 0.53 on February 3, 2020 at the current price level over the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 6,447.17%.

The share price went from 5.98 at the current market price level over the past year, posting a multibagger yield of 480.27%. The share price jumped by 5.79% on a YTD basis, and over the past six months it has risen from Rs. 4.28 at the current market price, representing a multibagger yield of 710, 75%. The stock has appreciated 11.04% over the past month. The stock hit a 52-week high of 45.00 on (12/20/2022) and a 52 week low of 3.79 on (01/06/2022), indicating that at the current stock price, the scrip is trading 22.88% below the 1-year high and 815.56% above the low over 1 year. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the Company reported a 5.00% sponsor equity and a 95.00% public equity.

