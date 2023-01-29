Business
Twists, turns and the way forward
The whole saga, which is far from over, certainly took a new turn after the order from the SAT. The order said SEBI was slow and flippant in its approach and took twists and turns depending on what was happening in parliament. The SAT further noted that even after SEBI took up the matter, it did not conduct an investigation/investigation itself but ironically delegated the investigation to the NSE, showing its lack of seriously despite the serious accusations.
The SAT order even observed that two orders from the same full-time member on the same day resulted in conflicting findings and the only distinction was that one order concerned the NSE and its officials while the other order concerned OPG Securities .
One such example given by SAT in the order itself relates to the benefit of early login by a commercial member. In the order against NSE, SEBI WTM argued that OPG Securities’ early connection gave it an advantage over other trading members. However, the full-time SEBI member in the order against OPG Securities argued that an early connection by OPG Securities did not provide him with any unfair advantage. This raises the question of how, based on the same facts and issues, different conclusions can be drawn by the same official in orders issued on the same day.
Thus, the SAT’s scathing remarks against SEBI from the investigation stage to the issuance of the order by the full-time member create a need for self-reflection for SEBI. However, it remains to be seen whether these orders will in fact lead to SEBI overhauling its procedures or SEBI would resist and prefer an appeal against the order entirely or at least to have these remarks removed.
As for corrective measures, to the credit of SEBI and NSEs, since the problems with the co-location of NSEs were brought to light, SEBI has tightened the noose on the exchanges. The NSE has also changed its protocol for executing orders in the TBT multicast colocation facility from April 2014 and therefore the possibility of such a recurrence is minimal. Looking at this context, one can debate the order of the Securities Appeals Tribunal. Also, colocation facilities are mostly used by institutional investors and brokers for their proprietary trading and retail investors have a negligible presence here.
