



Fourth-quarter earnings weren’t as disastrous as some investors feared, but they are expected to continue to deteriorate. With 143 companies in the S&P 500, Refinitiv said Friday morning the beat rate in earnings per share was 67.8%, slightly above the average pace of 66%. So far, revenues have been exceeded by forecasts 65% of the time, compared to a long-term average of 62%. But when it comes to the magnitude of the pace, companies this quarter seem to be lagging behind. Aggregate revenue topped estimates by just 1.6%, well below the 4.1% since 1994 and the 5.3% average of the past four quarters, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv . Earnings for all S&P 500 companies fell 2.9% in the fourth quarter, based on actual reports and estimates. Excluding energy, earnings are down 7.1%. Revenue, on the same blended basis, rose 4.2%, but beat expectations by just 0.6% overall, less than half the long-term average, according to Refinitiv. “If we go ahead and you’ve already lost 7% in non-energy earnings in a quarter that’s up 3% for GDP, that doesn’t bode well for the future,” he said. Brian Rauscher, Head of Fundstrat’s Global Portfolio Strategy and Asset Allocation. Stock market strategists were expecting an “earnings recession,” meaning more than a quarter of negative growth. Some strategists expect this to coincide with an actual recession in the economy, which could make the earnings picture even weaker. It also means stocks could face a bumpy ride as expectations continue to fall. “What I take away from the guidance was the sequential weakening of the forward guidance, which started when you received the first quarter reports in April,” Rauscher said. “Each quarter the forecast has been getting weaker and weaker. Yes, occasionally there’s a higher quality company that says things are better than the others, but the trend is getting worse.” Rauscher expects a shallow recession, and according to him, S&P 500 earnings for 2023 will be around $210, below street consensus closer to $230. “I have revenue down between 5% and 10%,” he said. If the recession is deeper than expected, the decline could be even steeper. According to Refinitiv, analysts are expecting a 1.2% decline in first-quarter earnings, followed by a 2% decline in the second quarter. The third quarter should then be up 4% and the fourth quarter up 10.1%. Some analysts say these forecasts are still too high. “I think earnings are going to struggle. I don’t think earnings are supportive of the market. I don’t think earnings are factored in,” Rauscher said. With Apple, Amazon and Alphabet all reporting next Thursday, investors are hoping the big names in tech growth will help bolster earnings sentiment. Meta Platforms also reports on Wednesday. Technology earnings so far appear to be down 8.7% for the quarter, on a weighted rate basis, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. Communications services revenue, which includes Alphabet, is down 21% based on estimates and actual reports, according to Refinitiv. The technological benefits have been mixed. Microsoft beat on earnings, missed revenue and its forecast was weaker. IBM beat revenue and earnings were in line with expectations. Intel reported a big miss in earnings on Thursday night, and its stock was bludgeoned on Friday. INTC 1Y line intel “Big tech earnings are really important because there’s still a huge part of the S&P that’s in growth and technology,” said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services. “For this market to grow, you need these stocks to participate.” Outside of technology, other sectors are also seeing declining profits. Consumer Discretionary Income appears to be down 15.6% and Materials is down 20.6%, according to Refinitiv. But energy is up 59.6% and profits in the industrial sector on a mixed basis are up 39.3%. Lerner said the market appears to be getting ahead of itself with the S&P 500’s 12-month price-to-earnings ratio rising to 18. It remains defensive in the market even with the 6.5% gain in the S&P 500. in January so far. “You always have headwinds when it comes to valuation,” he said. Jan Szilagyi, CEO of Toggle AI, said he is watching the tech sector carefully and if big tech names can overcome negative earnings, it would be positive for the market. “They might not lead the market up, but at least they won’t drive them down anymore,” he said. These companies cleaned up their balance sheets and reduced excess labor. “All the layoffs, all the news seems to be about the tech sector. It’s not the whole economy, but it’s hogging the spotlight,” he said. “Those [earnings] the announcements are going to be very revealing. Szilagyi said so far during the results, the stock market reaction is more subdued than normal. against an average 3% decline, he said Thursday. “You still get the right directional response, but I think it’s possible that after almost 13 months of bear market, investors have reached a level of ‘exhaustion’, he said, is an interest rate-focused research platform used by retail and professional investors. It can be used to predict price movements in stocks and other assets. Szilagyi said the market continues to be in an interest rate-driven cycle, led by Federal Reserve policy, “in a more normal non-macro environment, you’d assume you’d have a bigger earnings reaction.” , did he declare.

