Business
Stocks and government bonds slip as planned judicial reshuffle dampens investor mood
Shares in Israel fell on Sunday and its currency has weakened in recent days amid growing investor concern over a judicial overhaul proposed by its right-wing government and after a deadly attack in Jerusalem killed seven civilians .
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s benchmark TA-125 index closed down 2.1% on Sunday, while the TA-35 index of blue-chip companies fell 2% and bond prices ‘longer-term condition fell about 1%. That’s after Wall Street stocks closed a strong week on Friday with gains.
The shekel, which does not trade on Sunday, has weakened over the past two trading days by about 2% against a basket of currencies, including the US dollar.
The bad mood among investors comes as Israeli banking chiefs warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday of the potential economic fallout from his government’s proposals for a sweeping overhaul of the country’s judicial system. He said he was open to dialogue but insisted he would not slow down efforts to push forward the judicial overhaul.
Netanyahu has met with the heads of several of Israel’s biggest banks and other businesspeople, seeking to push back against a growing chorus of warnings from senior business leaders and economists that investors are beginning to withdraw their country funds.
While in recent years Israeli markets have been highly correlated to movements in global markets and largely resilient to local political and security events, analysts from local and global investment houses are beginning to warn that planned court changes are weighing on sentiment. investors. .
Economists at Bank Hapoalim and Leader Capital Markets said the news that foreign investors were starting to withdraw their money from Israel in response to the overhaul of the judicial system had led to a sharp drop in government bond prices, the sale of shares in the market (also by foreign entities) and a considerable weakening of the shekel.
IBI Investment House Ltd. Chief Economist Rafi Gozlan noted a slight dip in local market sentiment since the middle of last week, deviating from the typical correlation with global markets, after Governor of the Bank of Israel, Amir Yaron, warned Netanyahu that the ruling coalitions planned to upend the judicial system. could scare off investors and negatively impact the country’s credit rating.
Yaron met Netanyahu last week after returning from the annual World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland, where he met with heads of world central banks, rating agencies and business executives.
The local market is trying to digest proposed changes to the court system that could increase the risk premium on domestic assets, Gozlan told The Times of Israel. Since the middle of last week, we have been seeing a slight revaluation that began with the weakening of the shekel and local government bond prices continuing to decline today amid investor jitters.
US investment bank Goldman Sachs has warned that growing concern over domestic political developments puts emphasis on exposure to the shekel.
The five most recent elections over the past three years have generally had limited reading in financial markets, Goldman Sachs economist Tadas Gedminas wrote in a report Friday. That’s not to say the current situation couldn’t have a more significant impact this time around, and we’ll be monitoring ongoing developments closely.
That said, we believe these structural changes and their implications for financial markets are underestimated, Gedminas warned.
Gedminas noted that in meetings held in Israel last week with local policymakers, analysts and market participants, the shekel’s performance was a focus of concern.
There was a wide range of opinions on the direction of the shekel from here, with some market participants highlighting concerns over the fallout from heightened domestic political uncertainty which is likely to weigh on sentiment and could leave the currency exposed, wrote Gedminas. Nevertheless, our impression was that the macroeconomic consequences of the main negative risk scenarios discussed (e.g. reduction of FDI [foreign direct investment] inflows to Israel) would take years to materialize, rather than changing the fundamental macroeconomic picture in the short term.
On a Saturday, for the fourth time in a row, tens of thousands of anti-government protesters, including thousands of technicians and business people, gathered in Tel Aviv to protest plans for a sweeping judicial overhaul of the new coalition. Saturday’s protest began with a minute’s silence following the deadly terror attack in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood that killed seven people and injured at least three others.
Protesters have gathered weekly after Justice Minister Yariv Levin unveiled a controversial plan to overhaul the judicial system that would significantly limit the power of the High Court of Justice to block legislation and government decisions deemed discriminatory and/or undemocratic, would give the government control over judicial selection, and eliminate departmental legal advisers appointed by the attorney general.
Over the past few weeks, Israeli businesses, moneymakers and professional organizations have publicly expressed concern that the judicial overhaul plan is poised to threaten democracy and harm the local tech industry. flourishing.
As investors have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years over how and where they invest, many fear that a weakening of the judicial system will mean foreign investors may be reluctant to back domestic companies. This in turn can force businesses to leave and locate elsewhere.
Israel’s biggest foreign venture capitalists have also shown support for the protest by the local tech industry. European VC Index Ventures, an investor in Israeli cybtertech company Wiz, joined New York-based investment and private equity firm Insight Partners last week to voice support for tech employees and entrepreneurs who are “descending on the streets to express their beliefs during this time of uncertainty.”
“It’s so important for members of the global tech community to influence and speak out on these pressing issues,” Index Ventures said. “For businesses and individuals to thrive, we must uphold the right to equal opportunity for all.”
Gozlan pointed out that the proposed judicial changes are a “game changer” because they will transform Israel into a place with a much weaker judicial checks and balances system and less protection for investors.
“Local tech workers and entrepreneurs may decide they don’t want to continue living in a country with an anti-liberal government, which will impact future growth and investment,” Gozlan said. It’s not that hard to move Knowledge of Israel’s technology sector is easy to transfer.
