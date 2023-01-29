Business
Jeremy Grantham warns of massive stock market crash in 2023 outlook
- Jeremy Grantham has warned investors of the potential for a big stock market crash later this year.
- The GMO co-founder said the stock market bubble is entering its “endgame” and outlined what to hold during potential volatility.
- Here are the top seven quotes from Grantham’s 2023 stock market outlook letter.
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham has warned investors of a potential stock market crash in his Outlook letter 2023 which was released on Tuesday.
In his bearish scenario, he warned of a potential 50% drop in the stock market this year, as he believes valuations are still too high, even after last year’s 20% drop. Grantham’s base case is for the S&P 500 to drop 20% to 3,200 by the end of this year.
Despite the bearish outlook, he said there are certain parts of the market that investors should own. Here are the seven best quotes from his letter:
1. On stock market valuations
“While the most extreme scum has been wiped from the market, valuations are still far from their long-term averages,” Grantham said. “My calculations for the value of the S&P 500 trendline, adjusted upward for trendline growth and for expected inflation, are around 3200 by the end of 2023. I think ‘likely (3 to 1) to hit that trend and spend at least some time below it this year or next.’
2. On what could prevent a bear market in stocks
“A variety of factors, particularly the under-recognized and powerful presidential cycle, but also falling inflation, continued labor market strength and the reopening of the Chinese economy, argue for the possibility of a pause. or a lag in the bear market.”
3. On the long-term outlook for equities
“The most important picture remains that the long-term problems of declining population, scarcity of raw materials and increasing damage from climate change are beginning to weigh heavily on growth prospects … over the next few years, given changes in the interest rate environment, the possibility of a slowdown in global housing markets poses frightening risks to the economy.”
4. In the housing market
“The bursting of the global housing bubble, which is only just beginning, is likely to have a more painful economic ripple effect than the decline in stocks… Housing meltdowns seem to take two or three times longer than for stocks from 2006, for example, it took 6 years in the US to bottom out and housing is more directly connected to the economy than stocks through housing starts and associated spending. “
5. On the worst-case scenario for equities
“Unfortunately, there is more downside potential than upside. In the worst case scenario, if something breaks and the world falls into a severe recession, the market could drop 50% from here. Even the worst case of a 50% decline from here would leave us at just under 2000 on the S&P, or about 37% cheap. ‘much smaller deviation from the trendline value than the overvaluation we had at the end of 2021 of over 70%. So you shouldn’t be tempted to think that absolutely can’t happen,’ Grantham said.
“If we…believe that a recession is unlikely to begin for another 6 months to a year…we can conclude that the final bottom for this market may well be in 2024.”
6. On the timing of a potential stock market decline
“There are complicating factors that seem quite likely to drive this bear market… The important fact here that for 7 months of the presidential cycle, from October 1 of the second year (this cycle, 2022) to the 30 April of the third year (2023), returns, since 1932, are equal to those of the remaining 41 months of the cycle… Suffice to say, this positive influence may help support the market for a few more months.”
7. On what to hold in the stock market in the future
“Despite the generally unattractive nature of the US stock market and the extremely delicate global economy, there are still a surprising number of reasonable, if not sensational, investment opportunities…emerging markets are priced reasonable and the emerging market value sector is cheap,” Grantham said.
“For those with a longer than average horizon, say 5+ years, I think actions related to addressing climate change issues and increasing pressure on many commodities have a substantial advantage over the rest. economy as governments and businesses begin to accept the urgency of these issues.”
