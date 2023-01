NSE, the largest derivatives exchange in the world for the 4th consecutive year

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has again become the largest derivatives exchange in the world in 2022, in terms of the number of contracts traded, according to the Futures Industry Association (FIA). This is the fourth year in a row that the exchange has secured the top spot, the NSE said in a statement on Sunday. In addition, the exchange was ranked third in the equity segment by number of transactions (electronic order book) in 2022, an increase from the previous year when it held the fourth position, according to statistics maintained by the World Federation of Stock Exchanges (WFE). Read also | Indian stock markets achieve full transition to T+1 settlement regime The calendar year saw the benchmark stock market index, the Nifty 50, hit a lifetime high of 18,887.60. In addition, a significant strengthening of liquidity was observed in several product categories, including equities, equity derivatives and currency derivatives. In the equity segment, the average daily turnover of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) was Rs 470 crore in CY 2022, an increase of 51% year-on-year (YoY) . The average daily turnover of Sovereign Gold Bond in the secondary market was Rs 7 crore in CY 2022, a jump of 59% year-on-year. Government securities, which have been made available in NSE’s equity segment, are also seeing significant growth, albeit on a weaker basis, with volumes reaching an average daily turnover of Rs 3 crore on last month. “The achievement of being ranked 3rd in the equity segment and the largest derivatives exchange is the culmination of the collaborative effort of all stakeholders,” noted Sriram Krishnan, Head of Business Development, NSE. NSE said it is expected to launch the Social Stock Exchange soon as a segment subject to regulatory approvals. This would allow ‘social enterprises’, especially non-profits, to showcase their work to a wider audience and raise funds through the issuance of instruments, such as zero coupon and zero principal bonds. , and to bring efficiency and transparency to the global ecosystem. On the derivatives side, NSE said it is working on new currency products, an interest rate segment and the commodity derivatives segment, and will announce the launch soon. This is subject to regulatory approvals.

