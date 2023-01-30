3 Reasons Dividend Stocks May Lead the Next Bull Market





Dividend stocks can lead the next bull market Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Files Content of the article After a bull market like the one we experienced before 2022, it can be tempting to stick with the same investment strategies that worked. But the underlying economic factors are expected to be significantly different in coming years, which means the market will likely look very different from what we’ve seen over the past 10+ years. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article This paves the way for a skyrocketing market led by large, profitable companies that pay dividends. Here are three reasons why dividend stocks may lead the next bull market. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on the way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of FP Investor will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Content of the article Dividends can be a bigger part of total return Over the past decade, dividends have contributed less than 25% of the S&P 500’s total return, as years of low interest rates have helped inflate asset valuations. Historically, however, dividends have made up a larger portion of the markets’ total return. Dividends have averaged 40% of the S&P 500’s total return since the 1930s, according to data from Fidelity Investments. Content of the article If inflation remains high, it will be very difficult for the market to expand via multiple expansion as it has over the past 10 years. This opens the door to dividends regressing towards the long-term average and making up a higher percentage of total return than it has recently. Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Valuations are attractive for dividend stocks Dividend-paying stocks are currently undervalued relative to the broader market as judged by the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The P/E of dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats was lower than the P/E of the S&P 500 as of December 30, 2022. This suggests that dividend-paying stocks may offer better value for investors compared to non-dividend-paying stocks. dividends. dividend-paying stocks. This is common in a bear market like the one we experienced last year. The good is thrown away with the bad, as companies with consistent profits are sold with the same urgency as less profitable companies. This creates an opportunity which can be identified using the P/E ratio. Big companies with robust business models and long track records of profitability rarely come up for sale, so this can be a great opportunity to add quality names to a portfolio. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Best track record Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed non-dividend-paying stocks over long periods. A study of the S&P/TSX Composite Index from 1986 to 2021 by RBC Global Asset Management found that stocks with increasing dividends had an average annual return of 11.2%, compared to 6.5% for the index overall and an abysmal 1.4% for dividend-paying non-equities. This trend has even held true during economic recessions, as dividend-paying stocks have proven to be more stable and less volatile than non-dividend-paying stocks. For example, the same RBC study found that dividend-paying stocks in the composite index had a standard deviation (a measure of volatility) of 13.9%, compared to 23.3% for non-dividend-paying stocks. This indicates that dividend-paying stocks have been less volatile over the long term. Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article 5 things to remember when the company you invested in goes bankrupt “In the know is forward-thinking”: 5 highlights from David Rosenberg’s “Year of the Rabbit” event Where investors might want to look if interest rates and inflation persist Despite the potential for short-term market turbulence, dividend-paying stocks remain a good option for investors looking to weather any volatility ahead and maximize their long-term returns. Remember that investing in the stock market involves risk and a professional investment advisor can help you assess your investment goals and risk tolerance and develop a personalized investment strategy tailored to your needs and circumstances. specific. Taylor Burns is an investment advisor at Manulife Securities Inc. and Balanced Financial Wealth Management. The opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Manulife Securities Inc. Share this article on your social network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/investing/3-reasons-dividend-stocks-another-look The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos