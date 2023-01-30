Inflation cut, China reopens fuel stock markets





Online stockbroker Colfinancial.com said investors shouldn’t worry too much about a possible stock market decline this year amid easing inflation concerns and China’s economic reopening. April Tan, head of research at Colfinancial, said the two factors were behind the rise in local markets, which is now hovering around the 7,000 level since hitting 5,700 in September of l ‘last year. On Friday, the Philippine Stock Exchange index closed at 7,042.70, stable from its close the previous day. There are compelling reasons why our market is up, Tan said during a Colfinancial briefing to clients over the weekend. Tan said that with the drop in commodity prices, inflation has also started to decline. Added to this is the drop in inflation in the United States, whose successive rate hikes by its central bank to stem the rise in inflation last year contributed to the strong appreciation of the dollar. This led the Bangkok Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to continue raising rates to maintain a 100 basis point spread between the peso and the US dollar, thus fueling an aggressive rise in inflation. With US inflation falling, the financial market expects the US Fed to slow its rate hikes, followed by the BSP, Tan said. The market expectation is evidenced by the decline in the US 10-year bond yield which is now at 3.5% from a high of 4.5% last year, according to Tan. Regarding the peso interest rate, we peaked at nearly 7.5% for the 10-year bond. But I think as of today they were already below 6%, she added. Hopes that the US economy will weather the recession caused by the US Fed’s aggressive rate hikes last year are also bolstering optimism that the stock market will perform better this year. The consensus economic forecast for the United States for 2023 predicts that its GDP will simply slow down and not enter a recession. And instead, it will rise another 0.5%, Tan said. In the opinion of investors, the Fed has succeeded in controlling inflation. Of course, inflation won’t just drop sharply, but at least from a peak of 8% in 2022, it should come down to 3.8%. There could be a slight increase in unemployment, but not to the point of causing a contraction in GDP, she added. Easing inflation raises market expectations that the Fed will end its rate hike at 4.8% instead of 5%, suggesting it will institute a rate cut or rate hike less aggressive this year compared to previous statements, according to Tan. A slowdown in rate hikes by the United States will result in a weaker dollar, which in turn is beneficial for emerging markets like the Philippines, Tan said. Tan noted at present, emerging markets are outperforming developed markets like the United States.

A weak dollar is good for emerging markets because it would mean higher dollar returns for overseas fund managers, she said. Tan also said that since the Philippines is primarily a domestic economy, it is less susceptible to overseas economic fluctuations, such as the potential downturn in the global economy. Apart from that, we have the underperformance and cheaper valuations of emerging market stocks, Tan also said.

