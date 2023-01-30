Nasdaq bear market: 3 Cathie Wood stocks to buy

In 2022, investors grappled with the deepest bear market since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the tech sector suffered from pessimism. As inflation and interest rates rose, investors lowered their expectations for the high-growth tech companies that had done so well in 2020 and 2021, sending many individual stocks down 50% or more.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest focuses on the technology sector, so it has seen a sharp drop in the value of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its flagship Ark Innovation ETFfell 66% for 2022.

While the Nasdaq-100 The benchmark tech index remains in a bear market, things are looking up for 2023. It has jumped 9% in January so far, and a panel of Motley Fool contributors think three of Cathie Wood’s favorite stocks could skyrocket if this trend continues. Here’s why they think investors should consider buying You’re here (TSLA 11.00%), Shopify (STORE 3.62%)and Year (YEAR 6.58%) raise the fist.

This Cathie Wood favorite could be ready to recharge

Anthony DiPizio (Tesla): Cathie Wood and Ark have consistently been among Wall Street’s most vocal bulls when it comes to Tesla, the world leader in electric vehicles (EVs). It remains the second largest holding among all of Ark’s ETFs, underscoring the company’s confidence in the company despite a 61% drop in its stock price since the end of 2021. In fact, Ark is betting the stock Tesla could climb to $1,533 by 2026, ten times that. increase from where it is trading today.

The company recorded a record 1.31 million vehicle deliveries in 2022, a 40% jump from the previous year. It also generated record revenue of $81.4 billion, up 51%, and more than doubled its profit with earnings per share of $3.62.

Tesla intends to back up these strong results with another year of record shipments, anticipating growth of over 50% to 1.8 million units. But some Wall Street analysts are pessimistic as the company recently slashed prices for its line of electric vehicles, squeezing its profit margin. This was evident in the fourth quarter, as its automotive gross margin narrowed to 25.9%, down 470 basis points from the same period last year.

It’s unclear how long Tesla is willing to sacrifice its profit margin to keep sales strong in this tough economy, which is one reason its stock has been hit so hard. But it could present an opportunity as stocks are trading near the cheapest levels on record. Its price/earnings multiple of 43, while representing a premium to the broader market, is a far cry from the P/E of over 100 it has traded for throughout 2020 and 2021.

Plus, Tesla isn’t just about cars. It is set to enter mass robotics later this decade, and it currently has a booming solar power and battery storage business.

Its fully autonomous software technology could be the basis for its highly anticipated robo-taxi slated for release in 2024. Ark Invest actually believes this opportunity could be one of the most lucrative in Tesla’s history.

Tesla investors have a lot to look forward to, so buying the stock at the current price could be a smart long-term move.

It might be time to buy that growth stock, which is on sale

Jamie Louko (Shopify): The e-commerce industry has faced the brunt of an uncertain economy and high inflation. As consumers worry about rising prices and what the future holds for their finances, they have drastically reduced their number of discretionary purchases.

And there’s no doubt that Shopify has felt the pain. Revenue growth has declined significantly over the past few years, with Q3 2022 revenue growth of just 22% on an annual basis, reaching $1.4 billion.

The site increased its revenue by more than 90% year-over-year in each quarter of the second half of 2020. This caused the share price to fall. In 2022, the shares have been reduced by 75%.

Yet Shopify adoption is still on the rise compared to the broader e-commerce space. Etsy (ETSY 2.42%), for example, saw its third quarter revenue increase by just 12% over the prior year period. Shopify even exceeds pillars like Amazon (AMZN 3.04%)whose online store revenue grew only 7.8% in the third quarter.

Despite Shopify growing much faster than its peers (which will likely translate into market share gains), the company’s valuation is now near record lows. E-commerce stock is currently valued at 11.6 times sales, which is close to its lowest since 2016 (excluding the end of 2022).

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest sold some of its Shopify shares in 2023, but ARK’s conviction remains high given that the company is still ARK’s seventh position across all of its ETFs. With Shopify at its cheapest valuation in years, it might be time to buy some shares of this Cathie Wood favorite.

The most popular streaming platform

Trevor Jennewin(Year):The domino effect created by high inflation has been a major drag on many advertising-based businesses. As consumer spending has slowed in response to rising prices, many brands have cut advertising budgets to compensate.

This trend has led to a series of dismal financial results for Roku. Revenue grew only 23% to $3.1 billion in the last 12 months, a sharp deceleration from the 66% growth of the previous year. And the company generated negative free cash flow of $129 million.

These measures are very disappointing and many investors have clearly lost confidence in the company. The stock is currently 69% off its peak.

But Roku is one of many struggling ad companies. AlphabetGoogle is the world’s largest digital advertiser and its revenue grew only 6% in the last quarter. This points to an industry-wide problem, not a hardware weakness in Roku’s business.

That means the investment thesis is still strong: Roku is the most popular streaming platform in North America and Mexico in terms of viewing time. Roku is so firmly established in these markets that its platform accounted for an industry-leading 30.5% of global streaming time in the second quarter. This gives the company nearly twice the market share of the closest streaming platform, Amazon Fire TV.

Looking ahead, Roku should maintain this lead or even gain market share. Its Roku operating system is the top-selling smart TV operating system in the United States and second in Mexico, indicating strong consumer demand.

Roku also plans to build its own smart TVs, and the company recently launched a range of other smart home devices, including cameras and video doorbells. These products should attract more consumers to the Roku platform, making the company a more valuable advertising partner.

It invests in licensed and original content for its ad-supported streaming service, The Roku Channel, and this strategy is driving engagement. The channel once again ranked among the platform’s five most-watched channels in the United States during the third quarter.

With that in mind, online video ad spending is expected to grow nearly 14% annually to reach $362 billion by 2027, according to technology research site Omdia. This means Roku is a key player in a large and growing market. And with shares currently trading at 2.4 times sells, a significant discount from the three-year average of 13.3, this Cathie Wood stock is a buy.