Shanghai shows resilience after long holiday, S&P500 futures fall and oil pulls back





Chinese stocks are accelerating after the Lunar New Year holiday as optimism about economic recovery deepens.

The BOJ Kuroda is confident that the 2% inflation target will be maintained due to rising wages.

The price of oil resumed its downward trend as Russia increased oil supply. Markets in the Asian realm are showing an expression of strength despite cautious market sentiment. Chinese stocks show resilience after Lunar New Year holiday while Japanese stocks post marginal gains. S&P500 futures gave up all of their gains on Friday as investors turned risk averse amid policy-inspired volatility from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is expected this week. At press time, the Japanese Nikkei225 gained 0.20%, the China A50 climbed 1.60%, the Hang Seng fell 1.06% and the KOSPI plunged 1.24%. The US Dollar Index is struggling to extend its gains after rallying from 101.50 despite the risk averse market mood. The rise in the USD index is capped at around 101.80 from last week as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to raise interest rates with a lower rate. Inflationary pressures in the United States eased considerably, allowing the Fed to announce a modest rate hike. Chinese stocks soared amid optimism bolstered by comments from the Chinese cabinet which said on Saturday “This would support a recovery in consumption as the main driver of the economy and boost imports,” the report said. public television channel CCTV by Reuters. The news highlights cooling global demand and recessionary concerns behind Chinese policymakers’ willingness to act. Meanwhile, Japanese indices are strengthening as Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda expects the economy to hit a 2% inflation target on the back of higher wages . The pursuit of an accommodative monetary policy creates a condition that allows companies to raise wages. This could lead to exceptional demand from individuals, which would keep inflation close to desired targets. On the oil front, the price of oil resumed its downward trajectory after a pullback. A downward trend in the price of oil emerged after Reuters reported that Russia’s oil shipments from its Baltic ports were to rise 50% in January from December levels to meet the strong demand from Asia. Russian oil supply is accelerating despite Western cartel sanctions.

