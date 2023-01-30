January 30, 2023 TSE decision on delisting, etc. : SAMSUNG KODEX200 SECURITIES EXCHANGE TRADED FUND [STOCK] and 1 other problem







January 30, 2023 ISDeregistration decision, etc. : SAMSUNG KODEX200 SECURITIES EXCHANGE TRADED FUND [STOCK] and 1 other problem

Tweeter TSE has decided on the delisting and designation as securities to be delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and designation as securities to be delisted

（１）Problem name EXCHANGE TRADED FUND SAMSUNG KODEX200 SECURITIES [STOCK] beneficiary certificates

(Code: 1313, Product: ETF)

Samsung KODEX Samsung Group Securities Exchange Traded Investment Trust [Share] beneficiary certificates

(Code: 1584, Product: ETF) （２）Period of designation as securities to be delisted From January 30, 2023 (Monday) to February 28, 2023 (Tuesday) （３）Delisting date March 1, 2023 (Wednesday)

(Note) In the event that the circumstances in which the above beneficiary certificates should be expeditiously delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Delisting Securities and the delisting date. （４）Supply Listing of Securities Regulations, Rule 606 as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of Rule 1119 of the same Regulations （５）Reason Due to the submission of a delisting request by the management company regarding SAMSUNG KODEX200 SECURITIES EXCHANGE TRADED FUND [STOCK] and Samsung KODEX Samsung Group Securities Exchange Traded Investment Trust [Share] (hereinafter “the ETFs”) on January 23, 2023 and delisting decision by TSE on January 30, 2023.

２．Exclusion of securities in lieu of money

ETF beneficiary certificates will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following from January 31, 2023 (Tuesday) inclusive.

– Client Margin for margin trades and on issue trades

– Commercial margin for outgoing transactions

– Negotiate participant security money

– Obligations of participants

