this index is heading for a bull market. Bull market also for Taiwan stock market-breakinglatest.news-Breaking Latest News

Chinese stock exchanges in the spotlight, with the reopening of the Shanghai stock exchange after a week of inactivity, on the occasion of the Chinese New Year celebrations. Focus in particular on the CSI 300 index, which represents the shares of the largest Chinese companies, which is about to enter the bull market phase, up around 20% from recent lows reached at the end of October. On the CSI 300 list, BYD’s rallies over +6% stand out; also buy on Lens Technology (up over +15%) and Yunnan Energy New Material, which jumped around 10%.
China’s CSI 300 stock index climbs 19.18% from lows tested on Oct. 31, according to Refinitiv data released by CNBC, after closing its last session before the Chinese New Year holiday at 4,181.53 on Oct. last January.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei 225 Index was slightly positive, closing up 0.19%.
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange fell sharply, falling around 2.34%, while the Sydney and Seoul Stock Exchanges fell 0.16% and 1.22% respectively.
Also in the bull market, Taiwan’s benchmark index, the Taiex, advanced as much as +3.6% today, recording the best session since November 11.
Intraday gains took the Taiex 21% above lows tested in October. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and MediaTek mainly affected the rise in the Taiwanese stock market.
Wall Street futures fell slightly after last week’s gains, which saw the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones jump 4.3%, 2.5% and 1.8% respectively.
At 7:25 a.m. Italian time, Dow Jones futures were down 0.28%, those on the Nasdaq were down 0.41%, while those on the S&P 500 were down 0.32%.
High expectations for the meeting of the Fomc, the monetary policy arm of the Fed led by Jerome Powell, which is due to meet tomorrow January 31 and run through the day after tomorrow February 1, when it will announce its decision on interest rates. US federal funds. The market is betting on a rise of 25 basis points.
At the last meeting of 2022, the Fed raised rates by 50 basis points last month, bringing them to a range between 4.25% and 4.5%, and slowing the pace of monetary tightening after four hikes consecutive 75 basis points.
