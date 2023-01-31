district court issues permanent injunction against Florida-based drug importer and distributor | takeover bid





A federal court today issued a permanent injunctive consent decree prohibiting LGM Pharma LLC, a Florida corporation, from distributing active pharmaceutical ingredients not manufactured, processed, or held under federal food, drug law and cosmetics (FDCA). According to court filings, LGM Pharma LLC is an importer and distributor of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which the company’s customers use to manufacture and compound finished pharmaceutical products. In a complaint filed on January 11, the United States alleged that LGM Pharma LLC, its managing director, Prasad Raje, and its senior vice president of quality and regulatory affairs, Shailesh Vengurlekar, introduced into interstate commerce adulterated drugs that were manufactured, processed, packaged, or stored under conditions inconsistent with current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) as required by the FDCA. The complaint alleged that a 2022 FDA inspection of LGM’s Florida headquarters and a Kentucky facility where the company receives, holds and distributes APIs identified material deviations from CGMP that posed a serious risk. and continuous for the public. The complaint further alleged that the issues observed in 2022 were similar to violations previously observed during a 2018 inspection of the Kentucky facility. The defendants have agreed to settle the lawsuit and to be bound by a permanent injunctive consent decree. The consent decree, which resolves the case against all of the defendants, requires, among other things, that the defendants engage a CGMP expert to review and inspect the methods and controls of the LGMs used to receive, label, store and distribute the medicines to determine if the company processes and quality controls in accordance with CGMP. The consent decree also requires ongoing compliance auditing and reporting to the FDA. Compliance by importers and distributors of pharmaceutical products with current good manufacturing practices is essential to ensure the safety of pharmaceutical products, said Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, Chief of the Civil Division of the Department of Justice . The department is committed to ensuring that companies that import and distribute drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients comply with federal law. Protecting patients means we must maintain all parts of our drug supply chain to the highest quality standards permitted by law, including importers and distributors of finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients, said Acting Office of Compliance Director Jill P. Furman, JD of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. Failure by LGM Pharma LLC to meet CGMP requirements puts patients at risk. This consent decree obligates the company to implement and adhere to rigorous quality standards, under the close supervision of the FDA. We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure compliance and combat violations of federal law to protect the American public and the safety of the pharmaceutical products on which they depend. The government was represented by trial attorneys Ann Entwistle and Rachael Doud of the Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Branch, with assistance from Tracey Allen of the FDA’s Office of General Counsel. Additional information about the Consumer Protection Branch and its enforcement efforts can be found at http://www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch. The claims resolved by the resolution announced today are allegations only and no liability has been determined.

