Curious to know more about a QLAC? SECURE 2.0 gives a boost to this pension

The SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, enacted in late December, contains provisions that make it much easier to purchase a pension-style annuity called QLAC for your retirement income plan. The new legislation allows you to defer more taxes and buy more retirement income from your 401(k), rollover IRA, or similar tax-eligible accounts. The maximum QLAC per person is now $200,000 with no savings percentage limit.

Combine that with the higher annuity payouts due to higher interest rates from these vehicles, and we’re talking 100% to 250% more revenue from this source compared to December 2021. It’s important to note that the QLAC, or qualifying longevity annuity contracts, are offered. only by some of the highest rated insurance companies in the USA

What is a QLAC and how does it work?

A QLAC is technically a deferred income annuity purchased by a tax-free transfer of a portion of your tax-eligible accounts typically made after age 55. This transfer, in addition to adding a QLAC to your plan, represents a reduction in your account for purposes of determining the required taxable minimum distributions, or RMD. So, if you used 25% of a $400,000 qualified account, your $100,000 purchase of a QLAC would reduce your RMDs by 25%. And income from a QLAC could be deferred until age 85. (For more information, see New RMD Rules: Starting Age, Penalties, Roth 401(k)s and More in SECURE 2.0.)

While tax deferral to age 85 is nice and has real economic value, it’s also important to think about how you can use the income benefits of that $100,000 investment to improve your retirement. Let me give you two examples:

A couple, both 65 and with a healthy retirement income plan, want to make sure they can pay their long-term care insurance and life insurance premiums when they end of his retirement. They can use the $100,000 to buy a lifetime income from age 85 of $36,000 a year — guaranteed. More than enough to pay the premiums.

If you’re single but your retirement income plan is a bit fragile after the financial turmoil of 2022 and you’re concerned about inflation, you can use QLAC to ladder guaranteed income that starts at age 75 and continues to grow. grow. More on this in the example below.

Context of the SECURE 2.0 law

Most of the reporting on SECURE 2.0 has focused on the other parts of the legislation that make it easier to create savings plans for part-timers and employers, as well as an extension to age 73, the age at which RMDs must be claimed. It also allows unused 529 accounts to be applied to a Roth account. For an overview of the content of the legislation, see SECURE 2.0 Act Changes 401(k), IRA, Roth, and Other Retirement Plan Rules.

At the same time, many retired advisors have been caught unaware of the provisions of QLAC. (I’m being generous. Your advisor may not be talking about a QLAC or income annuities in general because they don’t have the planning software to provide advice to clients.)

The rules in the 2019 legislation that created the original SECURE Act (for Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement) limited tax-deferred investments in a QLAC to $125,000 (with adjustments for inflation) or 25% of the count if lower. As mentioned above, the new rules allow up to $200,000 in tax-advantaged savings toward a QLAC, and the savings percentage requirement has been removed.

Another benefit is included in the SECURE 2.0 Act: you can now include a ‘premium refund’ feature in your QLAC so that the purchase amount, less any payments, goes to a beneficiary on your death.

What the higher QLAC limits could mean for you

QLAC investors at the legislative maximum enjoy two concurrent tax benefits: $200,000 is excluded from the RMD test, and QLAC income can be deferred until later in retirement. With income from the Qualified Savings and Social Security balance, the retiree can more easily meet their lifetime income needs, while creating cash for other needs later in retirement.

To demonstrate, if in December 2021 a 70-year-old man used $135,000 (the 2021 maximum) to purchase a QLAC, he would have paid an income of $38,000 at age 85. Now, just over a year later, you could buy an income of $75,000 per year. This is due to the increase in the QLAC maximum to $200,000 per year, combined with the payment based on the higher interest rates. (You can get a personalized quote (opens in a new tab) which shows how a QLAC might work for you.)

For this same 70-year-old man, the examples below show a similar improvement with a Go2Income plan for retirement income that uses dividends, interest payments, IRA withdrawals, and annuity payments. (For more information, see For Sustainable Retirement Income, You Need These 5 Basics.)

(Image credit: Jerry Golden)

(Image credit: Jerry Golden)

Another view of QLAC

Mark Iwry is a former Treasury Department official who helped create QLAC during the Obama administration, and he also consulted on the expansion of QLAC provisions in SECURE 2.0. He told the Retirement income journal (opens in a new tab) that QLACs can particularly benefit women, who are most likely to live into their 90s.

“The combination of mortality pooling and predictable investment for 15 to 20 years produces a significant supplement to Social Security income from age 80 or 85,” Iwry told the online newspaper. “Never mind that Homer (Simpson) thinks all those beers and cheeseburgers mean he’ll never live past 80. QLAC is for Marge.”

Whether you are a man, a woman or a couple, a QLAC is a financial instrument to consider.

For a specific look at the changes a QLAC could bring to your own retirement, visit Go2Income (opens in a new tab) for a free retirement income plan. This funny idea that has just been expanded by legislation is something you should consider.