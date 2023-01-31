Last call for FTCs green guides

The comment period ends on February 21, 2023

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is in the process of updating its guides for using environmental marketing claims (green guides) to help marketers ensure that their claims about the environmental attributes of their products are truthful and not misleading. The Green Guides provide general principles that apply to all environmental marketing claims, as well as advice on how consumers are likely to interpret particular environmental claims, how marketers can substantiate those claims, and how marketers can qualify their claims to avoid misleading consumers. The Green Guides were first published in 1992 and subsequently revised in 1996, 1998 and most recently in 2012, so a new update is long overdue.

The FTC is currently seeking public comment on the effectiveness, costs, benefits, and regulatory impact of its green guides to determine whether to retain, modify, or rescind them. To see Comment request. This review is particularly important given that increased attention to environmental concerns, such as climate change and issues related to the COVID-19 public health crisis, has likely favored more environmentally friendly green claims about a variety of services and products in all sectors, as well as the associated packaging and manufacturing processes. Given these various changes in the marketplace, some of the current environmental benefit claims are not even addressed in the Green Guides, or the guidance is outdated or unclear. Accordingly, the FTC invites comment on several general issues, delineates several specific issues, and also invites comment on all issues related to green guides, even if not specifically identified. In addition to the comments, the FTC requested consumer survey evidence and perception data regarding environmental claims, including those not currently covered by the Green Guides.

Next steps

All interested companies have the opportunity to submit written data, opinions, and arguments regarding the Green Guides before the comment period closes on February 21, 2023. Comments can be submitted through the Regulations.gov online comment portal. available at the link above. .

