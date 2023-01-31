Stocks fall, US yields climb as central bank hikes expected





The Fed increased by 25 basis points, the ECB and the BOE by 50 basis points

Megacap shares lead the results this week

MSCI index on track for biggest January pct gain since 2019 NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) – A gauge of global equities fell on Monday after six sessions of gains as U.S. Treasury yields rose ahead of central bank policy announcements and data that could shed light on whether progress has been made in reducing inflation. Investors widely expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, with announcements on Thursday from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB), both expected to rise of 50 bps. “The market has had a big run and trading is a bit more cautious heading into a week that will likely be an inflection point for the broader market,” said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer. at Truist Advisory Services in Atlanta, Georgia. . On Wall Street, US stocks tumbled, with 10 of 11 S&P sectors closing lower, while Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) lost 3.70% after a US court dismissed the company’s plan to bankrupt tens of thousands of lawsuits for its talc. some products. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 260.99 points, or 0.77%, to 33,717.09, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 52.79 points, or 1.30%, to 4,017.77 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 227.90 points, or 1.96%, to 11,393.81. The increase in rates scheduled for the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee from January 31 to February 31. 1 meeting would bring the key rate back to the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. That’s two quarter-point rate hikes below the level most Fed policymakers in December thought were “tightly enough” to keep inflation in check. But futures currently expect rates to peak around 4.9% in June before falling to 4.5% by the end of the year. Reuters Charts Reuters Charts Markets will also grapple with a host of US economic data, culminating with Friday’s January payroll report. Investors see signs of a weaker labor market as a key factor in driving down high inflation. Other data included gauges from the manufacturing and service sectors. The US corporate earnings season also continues, with earnings expected this week from Apple (AAPL.O), Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O). Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to show a 3% decline for the quarter, according to Refinitiv data, smaller than the 1.6% drop seen at the start of the year. Stocks in Europe closed lower, with rate-sensitive names such as tech stocks among the main decliners after inflation data in Spain beat expectations while other data showed the German economy contracted unexpectedly in the fourth quarter. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 0.17% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 0.99%. The MSCI index was on track for its biggest January percentage gain since 2019, while the STOXX 600 was on course for its biggest January percentage gain since 2015. US Treasury yields rose ahead of central bank meetings and economic data, with the 10-year yield rising for a third straight session. Benchmark 10-year bonds rose 2.6 basis points to 3.544%, from 3.518% on Friday evening. The greenback, which was on course for its fourth month of declines as expectations rose that the Fed was nearing the end of its rate hike cycle, was up for a third straight session against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index rose 0.334%, with the euro falling 0.17% to $1.0848. The Japanese yen weakened 0.42% against the greenback at 130.40 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.2345, down 0.42% on the day. Crude prices fell ahead of expected central bank hikes and signals of strong Russian exports. U.S. crude was down 2.23% at $77.90 a barrel and Brent at $84.90, down 2.03% on the day. Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Bernadette Baum and Deepa Babington Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

