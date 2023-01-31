Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday, January 30
Traders on the NYSE floor
Source: NYSE
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Rally faces tests this week
The January rally hung there, withstanding a mix of profit reports and forecast cuts, along with weak economic data. This week it will come up against some big tests, given the earnings calendar dominated by Big Tech names (more on that below) and the Federal Reserve’s next moves. The Fed’s Policy Setting Committee meets Tuesday and Wednesday. Market watchers expect the Fed to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter point, which would be lower than recent increases, so the focus will be on what Chairman Jerome Powell is saying about the Fed outlook after Wednesday’s announcement. Read live market updates here.
2. Apple and Amazon lead the revenue list
Technology stocks exposed to the Nasdaq.
Peter Kramer | CNBC
Some big names in tech are expected to report results this week, but some big companies in other segments are also expected to announce. So far, this earnings season has been mediocre at best, with several companies beating low expectations, while others have pre-announced to set even lower expectations. Here is a preview of the results for the coming week:
- Tuesday: General Engines, McDonald’s, UPS, Pfizer, Spotify (before the bell); Break, AMD (after the bell)
- Wednesday: Platoon (before the bell); Meta (after the bell)
- Thursday: Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Ford, Starbucks, Qualcomm (after the bell)
3. Renault aims to reduce Nissan’s stake
Renault and Nissan car logos are pictured during the Brussels Motor Show on January 9, 2020 in Brussels. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP | Getty Images
Two auto titans are trying to shake things up as the industry increasingly shifts to electric vehicles. French Renault and Japanese Nissan announced on Monday that they restructure their deal, which they reached in 1999. As part of the deal, which requires approval from their respective boards, Renault would reduce its stake in Nissan from 43% to 15%, distributing a large party to a French trust which would have “neutralized” voting rights. Nissan has also agreed to invest in Ampere, Renault’s electric vehicle activity. The two men will also work on “operational projects with high value creation” in Latin America, India and Europe, they said.
4. Walmart presses its benefits
At Walmart’s flagship stores, like the one in Teterboro, NJ, Walmart plays many of its exclusive brands like the sportswear brand, Love & Sports and Beautiful, a kitchen and home décor line developed with Drew Barrymore.
Melissa Repko | CNBC
walmart has weathered the recent ups and downs in the retail space better than many of its smaller competitors, especially Target. Why? Because of its largest grocery business in the country and its scale. Even as supply chain issues and staffing imbalances squeezed margins, Walmart could still rely on the strength of its low-cost grocery offerings to attract even higher-income, value-seeking shoppers. The overall health and size of his business allows him to mix things up and try new things. Its sleek new store format, reminiscent of some Target, does the trick, especially as Walmart tries to retain the more affluent customers shopping in the grocery aisles. Remodeling is happening slowly, but it’s already turning heads in major population centers.
5. The latest news from Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen launch a drone not far from the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on January 25, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Anatoly Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Western nations to speed up arms supplies as his country continues to face Russian missile attacks and heavy battlefield fighting. The United States and Germany have pledged to send dozens of tanks to Ukraine, suggesting that fighter jets would be next. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country opposed sending the plane to Ukraine. “The question of combat aircraft does not arise at all,” Scholz told a German newspaper, according to a translation. Read Live War Updates here.
CNBC’s Jesse Pound, Elliot Smith, Melissa Repko and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.
