Adani’s short-selling story not a problem for Indian stock market

Stock brokers are reacting as they watch the Bombay Stock Exchange's trading days in Mumbai.

Adani Group, an Indian holding company heavily invested in the country’s energy markets, is the latest target of emerging market short sellers. Its problems, however, are not India’s problems. Investors should not view this as India’s version of the Evergrande Real Estate Default in China.

) listed index fund, Adanis companies, namely Adani Total Gas (1.1%), Adani Enterprises (1.08%), Adani Transmission (0.77%), Adani Green Energy (0.65%), Adani Ports (0.43%) and Adani Power (0.26%), all represent less than 4% of the fund. It’s not a top holding in the Wisdom Tree India Income Fund (IPE). EPI and INDA have moved at roughly the same pace over the past 12 months. Adani Enterprises, for example, is a crazy train. It was up 79% from a year ago, while the two Indian ETFs were down 8.8%. Over the past two years, Adani Enterprises has done like Indian bitcoin, up 470.9% which is, in fact, much better than bitcoin (-32.4% over two years).

Shares of Chinas Evergrande were stopped trading last March. Chinese stocks fell on the news, but the Zero Covid policy had as much to do with this sad bag market as Evergrande. The MSCI China and the CSI-300 index, which measures stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, have been rising since October.

Adanis’ meteorite rise over the past two years has been a wake-up call to some. Namely, Hindenburg Research, a small investment research firm in New York. They told customers to get rid of company stock on Monday, claiming Adani was running a corporate scam. Their report was published is Jan 24.

In their lengthy report (with 68 footnotes), Hindenburg analysts said Forbes-listed billionaire Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, has amassed a net worth of around $120 billion, adding over $100 billion over the past three years. largely due to the appreciation of the share price in the seven listed companies of the group.

Even if you ignore our survey findings and take the Adani Group’s financial data at face value, its top seven listed companies are down 85% on a fundamental basis alone due to sky-high valuations, the authors of the report wrote. report.

On Sunday, Adani responded with an even longer response to Hindenburg’s report calling them the Madoffs of Manhattan and that the report was nothing but a lie.

His 413pages if you are a fast reader and have a three martini lunch break.

Gautam Adani, Chairman and CEO of Adani Group. A rebuttal of more than 400 pages to the Short-term investment research firm Adani calls them the "Madoffs of Manhattan."

Adani: Too big to fail?

Hindenburg scores a point. When it comes to valuation, Adani properties are off the chain.

We all know green energy is all the rage, but is Adani Green Energy really worth it 353 times the income of the last 12 months? The stock fell 20% in India on Monday.

But, given Adanis’ connections to Delhi and the fact that it is a player in the all-important energy and power markets, this venture might be too unique to fail, says Shumita Deveshwar, an economics economist. chef for India at TS Lombard in Delhi.

Adani is due for a major correction, but India’s stock market, which benefited from the Chinas Zero Covid shutdown as investors just poured money into an economy that was going to work every day as opposed to the pandemic woes in course in China, not going to crash because of that.

Investor scrutiny of Indian stocks is set to intensify, but according to corporate governance indicators, India ranks better than most emerging markets, Deveshwar says. A Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard developed in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation and the Bombay Stock Exchange revealed that the standards of major Indian companies were improving. Adani is not the norm.

On the too-big-to-fail front, Adani has backing from the Narendra Modi government. Modi remains very popular in India.

Modis’ popularity rankings are among the highest in the world for political leaders, and Hindu nationalist fervor is on par with a bandwagon Adani has jumped on, according to Hindenburgs.

Adanis’ problem is not India’s problem, although India might take him on the chin in the short term. For Deveshwar, the markets will stabilize in the coming months.