The bloodbath of Asia’s richest man continues

The stock market hemorrhage of Gautam Adani’s empire continues.

Asia’s richest man is still unable to put out the fire caused by New York-based investment firm Hindenburg Research on January 24. the Indian juggernaut.

This empire, with interests in ports, energy and cement, particularly in India, owes its expansion to acquisitions of companies financed mainly by debt. Hindenburg notably used this last point to fuel his report, which casts doubt on the governance of the group.

Hindenburg is credited with bringing down Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola (NKLA) – Get a free report, which he accused of building the electric truck maker on lies. Last October, Milton was found guilty in federal court of three of four counts of fraud related to false statements he made to drive up the value of Nikola shares.

“We uncovered evidence of brazen accounting fraud, stock manipulation and money laundering at Adani, which has been going on for decades,” Hindenburg wrote in a report.

“Adani has achieved this gargantuan feat with the help of government facilitators and a cottage industry of international companies that facilitate these activities.”

“Calculated attack on India”

The report describes a galaxy of fictitious entities based in tax havens – the Caribbean, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates – controlled by the Adani family.

The short seller claims that the conglomerate used shell companies to increase its revenue and manipulate the stock prices of its various entities.

The accusations come as the Adani Empire seeks to entice the general public and foreign institutional investors towards an offer of 200 billion rupees, or $2.5 billion.

After two statements that did not convince investors, the Adani empire responded on January 29 by publishing a 413-page report, which according to the company answers most of the questions posed by Hindenburg.

This report asserts that Hindenburg’s allegations are baseless.

“The report seeks answers to ’88 questions’ – 65 of them relate to issues that have been duly disclosed by Adani Portfolio companies in their annual reports available on their websites, offering memoranda, financial statements and stock market information from time to time”, Adani said.

“None of these 88 questions is based on independent or journalistic investigation. They are simply selective regurgitations of public revelations or rhetorical innuendo coloring rumors as fact,” he continued.

The Indian group adds that the attacks against it are in fact aimed at India.

“This is not just an unwarranted attack on any particular company, but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the history of India’s growth and ambition,” Adani said.

$68 billion in market value evaporated

Hindenburg was quick to react. He accuses Adani of hiding behind nationalism and avoiding responding to the questions and issues raised by his report.

“The fraud cannot be masked by nationalism or a bloated response that ignores all the key allegations we have raised,” the short seller said in a statement. statement.

Predictably, the Adani Group “attempted to divert attention from substantive issues and instead fueled a nationalist narrative, claiming that our report amounted to a ‘calculated attack on India’. In short, the Adani Group tried to confuse its meteoric rise and the wealth of its chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself.

For now, markets appear to be siding with Hindenburg as the stock market rout that began after Hindenburg’s accusations continued for a third trading session.

The shares of most of the entities that make up the Adani empire have once again been punished by investors on the Mumbai Stock Exchange. Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy both fell from the daily limit by 20%, Adani Transmission fell more than 15% and Adani Power lost 5%. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone erased earlier gains and ended the session roughly flat.

Flagship Adani Enterprises ended the session up 4.8% after falling around 10% during the session. In total, the conglomerate lost about $17 billion in market capitalization, according to Bloomberg News. In total, the Adani Empire saw $68 billion in market value evaporate in three trading sessions.

Last week, the conglomerate lost $51 billion in market value in the two sessions following the release of the Hindenburg report.

This stock market slump is also affecting the personal fortune of founder Gautam Adani, whose fortune has shrunk by $26.3 billion since the charges against him and his empire.

His net worth was valued at $92.7 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of January 29. But with the stock market decline of January 30, this fortune has undoubtedly decreased further because it is linked to the assets of the billionaire.

Last September, Adani became the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a net worth of $150 billion. He then finished the year fourth in the world. He is currently seventh on the list.